‘Not Well’ Trump’s Wild Tantrum Sparks Call for Drastic Action

President Donald Trump’s behind-the-scenes meltdown in the White House is prompting further calls to invoke the 25th Amendment.

New York congressman Dan Goldman shared his response on Sunday evening to a Wall Street Journal report from Saturday night that alleged Trump, 79, threw an hours-long tantrum over a rescue mission for two downed airmen.

The New York legislator called to remove Trump "before something really bad happens on US soil." Dan Goldman/X

“The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy. Think about that,” Goldman, 50, wrote in a post from his personal X account. “Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

White House insiders told the newspaper that Trump was banished from a briefing on a rescue mission for two American airmen who were missing in Iran, with aides opting to update the president at intervals instead of having him in the room.

The president, screaming at aides about gas prices and the 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis, was reportedly worried a failed rescue could signal the end of his presidency.

Goldman echoed others in his party in their sentiments that the president is unwell. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter…with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election,” Trump had said in March, according to the outlet. “What a mess.”

Goldman’s call to remove Trump from office echoes a group of House Democrats who introduced an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment on Tuesday following a string of “erratic behavior” from the president, which includes his feud with the pope, his doomsday threats on Truth Social, and his posting an AI photo of himself as Jesus Christ.

The bill, released by House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, establishes a Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office.

“Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ,” the Maryland rep said in a statement.

Raskin said the country is "at a dangerous precipice" with Trump's declining mental faculties. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Raskin, 63, added that the country is at a “dangerous precipice, and it is now a matter of national security for Congress to fulfill its responsibilities under the 25th Amendment to protect the American people from an increasingly volatile and unstable situation.”

Trump’s approval among Americans has plummeted throughout his second term, primarily due to his handling of the war he started with Iran.

An NBC News poll published on Sunday found that 63 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s overall performance, with 50 percent saying they strongly disapprove.

The poll also found that only a third of Americans think Trump has done a good job handling the war in Iran, which has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 13 American service members and hundreds more injured.