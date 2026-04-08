Kimmel Has Harsh Words for MAGA Minions Turning on Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has no sympathy for supporters of Donald Trump who are now revolting from MAGA amid the president’s war on Iran.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host and longtime Trump nemesis scorched former Trump fans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

“Many Trump voters are upset about this war he started,” Kimmel said, gearing up for a brutal takedown of the president’s supporters. “They’re saying, ‘We didn’t vote for this.’ And the correct response to that is, ‘Yes, you did. It may not be what you voted for, but it is who you voted for. And now, it’s time to do something about it.’”

The war in Iran has ruptured MAGA, turning Trump loyalists into vocal skeptics and causing something of a civil war. Many called to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, in the wake of the president’s threat to Iran, in which he vowed that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” The 79-year-old president’s threat accompanied a deadline for Iran to come to an agreement with the U.S. and its ally, Israel.

President Donald Trump posted several threats to Iran on social media, which his once-loyal supporters condemned as "genocidal." Pool/Getty Images

His threat was a follow-up to a similarly abhorrent post over the Easter weekend: “Open the F---in’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote in a post. “Praise be to Allah,” he concluded.

MAGA pundits were quick to slam the president’s remarks. Conservative commentator Candace Owens called Trump a “genocidal lunatic,” urging Congress and the military to “intervene.” Carlson, a one-time Trump stalwart, called the president’s words “vile on every level.”

“25TH AMENDMENT!!!” former Georgia congresswoman Greene wrote in a viral X post. “Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s post called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. X

Right-wing conspiracist and podcaster Alex Jones harshly condemned the president, declaring a “war crime alert” on X.

“The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie,” the former Donald Trump supporter said. “This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called for Trump to be removed from office after his threat to civilization post. X

The war in Iran may have converted a fraction of MAGA, but many are unimpressed with the switch-up. Like Kimmel, host Jon Stewart delivered a harsh message to steadfast Trump supporters on his Weekly Show podcast, telling them, “This is who he’s been! From the f---ing get-go.”

Kimmel roasted Trump’s sudden detractors, saying, “It’s like the minions are suing Gru or something,” referencing the animated supervillain of Despicable Me and his loyal army.

“You know things are bad when the crazy people think you’re too crazy to be president,” the host quipped. “I mean, what a plot twist.”