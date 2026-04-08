Trump’s Midnight Peace Brag Hit by Humiliating Reality Check

Donald Trump boasted of achieving “world peace” after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, but cracks are already beginning to show just hours later.

Missile and drone attacks were reported across the Middle East in the early hours of Wednesday, and Israel says its military action will continue in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a key detail included in the Farsi-language version of Iran’s 10-point plan, relating to the U.S. accepting Iran’s enrichment of uranium, was omitted from the English-language peace deal.

Donald Trump has said the world is at peace, despite ongoing threats in the Middle East. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump declared that the U.S. and Iran had reached the agreement less than 90 minutes before his 8 p.m. deadline. He had earlier claimed that a “whole civilization will die” if an agreement had not been reached by that point.

The president ended Tuesday with a midnight post stating it had been “a big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who served as an intermediary to broker the deal between the U.S. and Iran, announced on X that the ceasefire was effective immediately “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability,” Sharif wrote.

Another post on Trump's war from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. screen grab

However, the office of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu contradicted that statement, saying “The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

On X, Netanyahu’s office said it backed the ceasefire “subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the U.S., Israel and countries in the region.”

The state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting posted on Wednesday morning, local time, that “despite being told that Lebanon was part of the temporary ceasefire plan, Israel attacked southern #Lebanon minutes ago.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting claims Israel is still attacking Lebanon after the ceasefire. screen grab

The Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group Hezbollah has been in active conflict with Israel since October 2023.

The Israeli military claimed there had been an Iranian ballistic missile attack early Wednesday morning, with early warnings issued in central and northern Israel after the IDF detected additional launches from Iran.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defenses were registering threats from Iran, stating, “The sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.”

Saudi Civil Defense also declared there were early warnings of “potential danger” across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar also issued alerts or activated defenses as further threats emerged across the region.

The Associated Press reported that Bahrain sounded its missile alert just hours after the ceasefire deal was brokered.

The official account of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain posts about alarm sirens. screen grab

The Official account of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain posted on Tuesday “The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe place, and follow updates through official channels.”

Although Iran has agreed to the ceasefire, its defense system allows local military commanders to make their own strike decisions.

It also emerged overnight that the Farsi-language version of Iran’s 10-point plan included a key detail that was omitted from the English versions.

The plan said the country would require “continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.”

For reasons that remain unclear, “acceptance of enrichment” was absent from the English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.