Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Donald Trump for Butchering World Leader’s Name

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Trump for a gaffe he made at a major event with the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Trump, speaking at a press event Thursday with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, severely mispronounced Tshisekedi’s name. In his monologue on Thursday, Kimmel showed a clip of Trump trying to say “Tshisekedi” for the first time:

“Perfect,” Kimmel sarcastically replied.

The late-night host added, “Could we hear that again?” And replayed the clip for the audience to laugh at.

“Now, the president’s name is Tshisekedi,” Kimmel said, pronouncing it correctly. “But don’t interrupt Donald Trump when he’s in the middle of a little stroke.”

Kimmel showed more of the meeting, in which Trump speculated that after years of war, the two countries would soon be “hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage of the United States of America economically like every other country does.”

Trump said about the two presidents, “Look at the way they love each other,” as the camera panned over to show President Kagame laughing and smiling, while Tshisekedi appeared unamused.

“That doesn’t look like love to me,” Kimmel said. “That looks like Melania’s version of love to me.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Clip showing Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi. ABC/C-SPAN

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper also mocked Trump’s mispronunciation of Tshisekedi’s name in his monologue. He remarked about Trump, “He really just went for it, right?

Klepper joked further, “I love how he pauses and lets people say ‘oh no...’ right before.”

The Daily Show, Klepper responding to Trump. Comedy Central

Klepper cut Trump some slack, however, by admitting in his next joke that “Tshiskedi” can be hard for English speakers to get correct on the first try.

“[Trump] is a dummy,” Klepper said. “Everyone knows that leader’s name is...”