Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Trump Goon After Embarrassing Award Spectacle

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for presenting President Trump with a pointless, made-up award.

At the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner on Wednesday night, Johnson announced Trump as the winner of the “America First” award. He unveiled a statue of a golden eagle in flight.

Johnson declared the president a “suitable and fitting” recipient, and described the award as a “beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era in America.”

The America First Award, displayed ahead of its presentation to Trump during the NRCC's annual President's Dinner on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the spectacle in his monologue Thursday, arguing it was yet another case of Johnson abandoning his dignity to keep Trump happy.

“I can’t figure out who should be more embarrassed: the guy who came up with the new award, or the guy who proudly accepted the new award," said Kimmel.

“Watch Mike Johnson here,” noted Kimmel as he showed a clip from Johnson’s speech. “You can almost feel his spine exiting his body.”

Kimmel jokingly agreed with Johnson’s declaration that Trump was the most deserving winner of the America First Award.

“There could be no more deserving winner of this fictitious distinction you created specifically to tongue-bathe his undercarriage than Donald Trump,” Kimmel said.

“My favorite part, when they give Trump these awards, is when he comes out with a look of surprise on his face,” Kimmel said. “And the saddest part is, he seems to be genuinely honored by these imaginary accolades.”

Kimmel showed another clip of the RNCC dinner where Trump proudly stood on stage alongside Johnson. Kimmel said of Trump, “Look at him, how happy he is. All the grace and elegance of a gorilla at a wedding.”

Johnson’s invented award for Trump felt similar to the invented Peace Prize FIFA offered the president in December.

The FIFA President awarded the prize to Trump after he’d complained about losing the real Nobel Peace Prize. FIFA’s gift was criticized by many for seeming like empty flattery from the organization.

In January, the actual 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado offered Trump her own medal. The Venezuelan leader’s gift was widely speculated to be motivated by her desire to win Trump’s political support.

Trump happily accepted Machado’s gift, although the Nobel Peace Centre clarified on X that, “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House