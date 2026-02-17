President Donald Trump sang the praises of acting Venezuelan president Delcy Rodríguez during a Monday press gaggle aboard Air Force One, inadvertently snubbing the woman who gave him her Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump was asked by CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo about comments Rodríguez made to NBC last week in which she asserted Nicolás Maduro’s innocence and said he remained the legitimate president of Venezuela.

“I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am. Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent,” Rodríguez told Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker.

In response, the president said that Rodríguez–who was Nicolás Maduro‘s vice president and who has led the country since a military raid that saw Maduro captured and flown to the U.S. to face trial–was doing a very good job.

“I think we have a great relationship,” Trump said, adding, “I think she probably has to say that. I think politically, maybe she has to say that,” in reference to claiming Maduro is the legitimate president.

”She’s doing a great job and I fully understand that statement.”

Delcy Rodríguez has served as interim president of Venezuela since Nicolás Maduro's abduction. Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

Trump’s praise for Rodríguez could come as a shock to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who went out of her way to gift the president with the Nobel Peace Prize she won for her role in opposing Maduro’s government.

When presented, the inscription on the prize read, “in recognition of President Trump’s principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.” The note refers to the Jan. 3 raid in which Maduro was seized. “The courage of America, and its President Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten by the Venezuelan people.”

When asked why she handed the award over to Trump, Machado argued that he deserved it, telling Fox News, “It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

The gesture prompted the Nobel Institute to issue multiple reminders that prizes cannot be shared or transferred, even going so far as to publish a press release the day after Machado’s visit to the White House titled, “The Nobel Prize and the Laureate Are Inseparable.”

The exchange came after months of lobbying from the president that included cold-calling Norwegian diplomats, posting angry rants on social media and Trump being presented with a consolation prize in the form of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Machado’s gift did not appear to make a significant impression on Trump, who seemed to forget her name immediately after their meeting, telling reporters shortly afterwards that he had a lot of respect for her and that she was a fine woman without mentioning her by name.

Despite Machado’s attempts to impress Trump, he has thus far declined to support her bid for leadership of Venezuela, telling reporters shortly after Maduro’s abduction, “I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader.”

The president has also said that the U.S. could continue to oversee Venezuela for years, telling the New York Times that it could be “much longer” than a year before the country is ready for democratic elections.

Politico has reported that White House advisers are growing frustrated with Machado’s push for elections in her country, with one adviser telling the outlet that her comments could undermine the work the U.S. is doing.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves to supporters as she leaves the White House following a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The adviser accused Machado of attempting to make herself the “sole star” of the Venezuelan opposition and “undermining the president’s policy success.”