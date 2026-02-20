Joe Rogan Calls Basic Constitutional Right a ‘Crazy Law’

Joe Rogan denounced the constitutional right to birthright citizenship as a “crazy law” on his massively popular podcast.

The comments came as Rogan, 58, interviewed Michael Malice, a 49-year-old political commentator, podcaster, and self-proclaimed anarchist. As the pair discussed immigration and the prospect of abolishing ICE, Malice asked, “If you have 10 million people and they’re all homemakers... let’s suppose they’re the nicest people ever: Are you comfortable with them just remaining here?”

“No,” Rogan responded.

“I don’t think most people are,” Malice agreed.

Political commentator Michael Malice has spoken out against birthright citizenship in the past. YouTube/The Joe Rogan Experience

Rogan then brought up his conversation with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul last month. “Rand Paul thinks that you should allow them to stay, but not give them citizenship,” he told Malice, who said if birthright citizenship “went away,” a lot of problems would be solved.

“Especially if you are illegal, and then you come here specifically to have a baby, and then you could stay too. That’s kind of crazy,” Rogan agreed. “That’s a crazy law.”

President Trump has repeatedly attempted to curtail birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In July, a federal appeals court ruled his executive order ending birthright citizenship unconstitutional.

Last year, protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court demonstrate against Trump's move to end birthright citizenship. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Rogan, known for his controversial opinions, has delivered mixed views on immigration over the past several months.

In his January conversation with Sen. Rand on immigration, Rogan said he “sees both perspectives” when it comes to the actions and enforcement of ICE, but also questioned the federal agency, comparing it to the Gestapo.

“Are we really gonna be the Gestapo?” Rogan said. “‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

Earlier in his conversation with Malice, Rogan pulled up a New York Post article claiming that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani aims to allocate $1.2 billion to migrants.

According to the New York State Comptroller’s Office, New York’s newly-released 2027 fiscal budget provides “no new appropriations for asylum seeker assistance” and will instead rely on the expenditure of “previously allocated funds.”

The office included projections that showed a decline in spending for migrants, in conjunction with “a continued decline in the number of people in the City’s care.” The figures show previous expenditure on migrants: In 2023, for example, when Mayor Eric Adams was in office, $1.47 billion was spent on migrants in the city.

“The amount for migrants is crazy,” Rogan said with regard to the Post’s claims on Mayor Mamdani’s proposed budget. “There should be zero dollars for illegal immigrants.”

Malice acknowledged there would need to be some money provided to migrants, but Rogan disagreed, saying, “Get them jobs.”

oe Rogan at inauguration of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

“I don’t want them taking American citizens’ jobs,” Malice replied.

Malice, who was born in Lviv, a city in the former Soviet Ukraine, has previously spoken out against birthright citizenship.

“Your allegiance isn’t going to be to America, per se,” Malice told podcaster Will Cain. “If your entire family is from somewhere else, and you happen to be the one thing holding them here, you’re not going to have that kind of mindset that other Americans will.”

The commentator’s family immigrated to New York when he was two years old.

Rogan, who supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, has been more critical of the president since, saying in December that Trump is “losing it.”