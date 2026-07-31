Joe Rogan’s Massive Payday Slammed by Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is flabbergasted by how much money Joe Rogan is making with his popular podcast.

Handler flamed Rogan after Forbes released its list of the “Highest Paid Podcasters of 2026,” which reported that the Joe Rogan Experience host made $82 million.

“WHO IS PAYING JOE ROGAN 82 million?” Handler wrote in a comment on the site’s Instagram post to promote the list. “Give that to our vets, or our children!!! 82 million to be completely uninformed and say ‘whoopsie doodle,’ every time he’s wrong, which is FREQUENT?”

Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026, in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

The comedian’s comments come after she and Rogan acolyte Tony Hinchcliffe ignited a heated feud, which Handler set off after she roasted him on Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart special. “Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first,” she told him from the stage during her remarks on the live special.

Handler has been feuding with Hinchcliffe since May. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

She also blasted Hinchcliffe for his veneers and penchant for racial jokes, adding that his teeth were so white, “you must be using Crest White Supremacist Strips.”

Hinchcliffe, who made a name for himself with his Texas-based comedy series Kill Tony, became more widely known after he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during his performance at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in 2024. Rogan suggested Hinchcliffe for the job.

Rogan topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid podcasters of the year. The Joe Rogan Experience/Screenshot

Handler quipped to Hinchcliffe on the Netflix special, “Tony, quick question: if you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?”

In December, Spotify announced that Rogan was its most listened-to podcaster for the fifth year in a row. In 2024, he signed an undisclosed multi-year deal worth $250 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.