Chelsea Handler Tears Into MAGA Comedian at Netflix Roast

Chelsea Handler tore MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to shreds at Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday.

Singling Trump supporter Hinchliffe out, Handler raised her eyebrows and said, “Tony is what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care.”

“Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first,” she continued. Hinchcliffe, meanwhile, broke into a reluctant smile and nodded slowly. Later in the roast, Handler, 51, suggested that Hinchcliffe, 41, has veneers and has whitened his teeth, saying, “You must be using Crest White Supremacist Strips.”

Chelsea Handler roasted Tony Hinchcliffe on Sunday, saying, “Tony, quick question: if you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?” Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

During Sunday’s roast, Handler also asked the MAGA comedian, “Tony, quick question: if you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?”

Rogan, 58, and Hinchcliffe have been longtime friends, appearing on each other’s podcasts several times. Hinchcliffe is the co-host of the “Kill Tony” podcast, alongside Brian Redban.

Handler, 51, had begun her set by condemning MAGA comedians who agreed to perform at Riyadh Comedy Festival, which was widely criticized because of Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.

“Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory,” Handler began, “I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p---ies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”

Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross, and Kevin Hart—who all featured in the Netflix roast—were among several prominent U.S. comedians who performed at Riyadh Comedy Festival in 2025. Human Rights Watch released a statement criticizing their participation, given Saudi Arabia’s record of censorship and “human rights crisis.”

Hinchcliffe—who claimed that he turned down a $1 million opportunity to perform in Riyadh—fired back at Handler during his portion of the show, calling the comedian a “cold frigid b---h.”

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced backlash for jokes performed at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Hinchcliffe is no stranger to controversy. The comedian created shockwaves with his jokes at Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rally at Madison Square Garden. At the event, Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” and made a sexual slur against Latino immigrants.

His comments were censured by both sides of the political divide. Trump, too, distanced himself from the comedian in the wake of backlash, saying he had “no idea” who Hinchcliffe was.

In May 2025, the comedian explained why he took the political gig, telling Bill Maher that while he didn’t do it for the “paycheck,” he wanted people to vote for Trump “without a doubt.”

Chelsea Handler took aim at MAGA comedians during The Roast of Kevin Hart. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

“When I was going in to do that rally, the goal, it wasn’t just to swing a few thousand votes hopefully, or whoever listens to my podcast or whoever liked my silly performance on the Tom Brady roast or whatever,” he said, “It was also to f---ing have the president go, ‘That was cool. Thanks, man. That’s awesome, I liked your set, you got the crowd going.’”

At the time, Hinchcliffe’s comments were seen as a risk and potential setback in Trump’s attempt to win Latino votes. Despite criticism, Hinchcliffe clinched a Netflix deal months after the rally.

Tony Hinchcliffe previously said he wanted people to vote for Trump "without a doubt." Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Roast of Kevin Hart was streamed live on Netflix on Sunday. Tom Brady also made a surprise appearance, two years after Hart torched the quarterback at his own Netflix roast.