John Oliver Exposes Stephen Miller’s ‘Darkest Secrets’

John Oliver noticed a theme in the on-air admissions of Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller.

In a segment dubbed “Stephen Miller’s Darkest Secrets Are Revealed on His Wife’s Podcast,” Oliver shared several bizarre clips of Katie Miller’s take on her personal life with her husband, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, 40.

“Now, this,” Oliver said.

Miller, 34, whose eponymous podcast has become a who’s who of Trumpworld, hosts prominent members of Trump’s administration. In the first of Oliver’s clips shown on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, she asks Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife, “Who would you trust to babysit your kids? This can only be another member of the Cabinet,” she added. “Not…your husband,” Hegseth answered bluntly.

Katie Miller interviews Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins on her podcast. screen grab

In another clip, Miller reveals that even backyard barbecue chit chat can get medieval in the Miller household.

“Right before Donald Trump had won, and we had friends in our backyard,” she starts one anecdote, “and Steven delivered a toast and said, ‘This time next year, we’ll be drinking the tears of our enemies.’” Oliver also roasts another story Miller tells about the thing she and her husband disagree on most when it comes to parenting, as each clip is intercut with a spooky sound effect and a bizarre graphic of Stephen Miller’s face.

Oliver roasted Miller with various bizarre graphics during a montage of Katie Miller’s podcast on Sunday. Last Week Tonight/HBO

“He insists that my children always wear socks with their shoes,” she says in another clip, “Even if the shoes are already on and they’re ready to get in the car, go out the door. He makes them come back inside and put socks on.”

In other clips Oliver showed viewers, Miller says that her hubby is “the bridezilla” who wanted the “big wedding” in their relationship, tells JD Vance that mayonnaise is “the only thing my husband eats, period,” and shares her “personal theory” that the reason she’s been “more nauseous” and “had more eczema” during her pregnancy was because “it’s more of my husband’s genetic makeup than mine in this baby.”

Rather than weigh in with any quip, Oliver told the audience when the montage was over, “Moving on.”

Katie Miller has hosted most of MAGA’s most prominent on her show. Screengrab/The Katie Miller Podcast

The former Trump aide has been accused of using her podcast to cash in on her marriage. According to a report from The Atlantic, people familiar with Miller’s pitch for the podcast felt she was “explicitly selling access,” as some believe guests and advertisers were drawn to her proximity to the president’s deputy chief of staff, who has become one of the administration’s most powerful figures.

Katie Miller met her husband, Stephen, while working in the White House, a job she later left to launch a podcast. Shannon Finney/WireImage

Her husband has repeatedly had to recuse himself from White House matters to avoid conflicts of interest on account of his wife’s work, including Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, since, according to Axios, the podcast star is in talks to sell her show to the Trump-friendly conglomerate.

The White House defended her against the report, stating that Katie is “an accomplished professional in her own right with over a decade of senior government and media experience.”