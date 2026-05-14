MAGA CBS Owners Plot Soft Landing for Trump Aide’s Wife

The wife of a top White House adviser is in talks for a podcasting deal with a media giant seeking approval from the Trump administration for a $111 billion mega merger.

Katie Miller, the wife of ultraconservative White House adviser Stephen Miller, launched The Katie Miller Podcast last August and regularly has MAGA A-listers on her show, including Vice President JD Vance and Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Paramount is now in talks with Miller for a potential distribution deal of her podcast, Axios has revealed.

But her podcast hardly pulls weight, as she has just under 58,000 subscribers on YouTube and had only 3,700 views on her podcast posted this week.

Miller is known for making controversial statements on X. Al Drago/Getty Images

David Ellison, MAGA-friendly owner of Paramount Skydance and son of multibillionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison, has cozied up to Trump officials in recent weeks. He hosted a dinner “honoring” Trump and CBS News, of which Paramount is the parent company, during the week of the ill-fated White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

While his company is discussing a deal with Miller’s podcast, Ellison is also attempting to get a $111 billion mega merger through the Trump administration after Paramount Skydance announced an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN and HBO.

Miller's MAGA podcast barely makes the top 200 most listened to podcasts in the U.S. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Paramount will likely evaluate a small test group to examine the new podcast business venture, according to the report. It remains unclear if Paramount will be producing the shows or just distributing them.

Representatives for Paramount and for Katie Miller did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Miller, a former employee of Elon Musk’s failed “Department of Government Efficiency” mission and former press secretary to Mike Pence, has previously described women who pursue professional careers as being on “a path to misery” and declared that feminism was “founded to dismantle the family unit.”

Katie is pregnant with her and Stephen's fourth child. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

After DOGE crashed and burned, she launched her podcast for women like herself, stating that there wasn’t “a place for conservative women” in that space.

Miller, a 34-year-old mother of three with a fourth on the way, is also known for openly expressing her very conservative views on her X account, often posting several times a day.