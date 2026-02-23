John Oliver Hammers Trump-Coded CBS News’ Shockingly ‘Low Standards’

John Oliver has savaged CBS for refusing to fire longevity expert Peter Attia despite his multiple cringeworthy appearances in the Epstein files.

Attia, 52, is mentioned in the files over 1,800 times, including one email to the child sex offender’s assistant in 2016 that read “I go into JE withdrawal when I don’t see him.”

Another revolting message from 2016 saw him tell Epstein, who was jailed on child sex charges in 2008, “P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

In Sunday night’s episode of This Week Tonight, Oliver pointed out that Attia still remains employed by CBS News, after being recruited by MAGA-curious News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

John Oliver takes on Peter Attia on "Last Week Tonight." screen grab

Oliver said that the details about Attia in the Epstein files “aren’t great” but that he had apologized for them.

He also referenced Attia losing his side hustle as Chief Science Officer at Protein bar company David after the emails were released by the Department of Justice.

“Incredibly, as of taping, CBS News still seems to be keeping him on as a contributor,” Oliver said of Attia.

“It is wild that CBS News somehow has lower standards than a protein bar company that markets their products like this, and also like this,” before sharing some of the company’s sexually-charged advertising imagery.

John Oliver shares David's racy advertising on Last Week Tonight. screen grab

“And I’m not sure who, at that company, thought their bars needed to be ’80s horny, but I hope they’re gone, too.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

Oliver also took aim at Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who also appeared in the Epstein files several times.

The talk show host called out Lutnick, saying he had only met Epstein once, in 2005, and called him “disgusting” and stated he never wanted to be in a room with him again.

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

However, the latest tranche of documents reveals Lutnick actually visited Epstein’s island with his wife, four children, and nannies as part of a family vacation, seven years after he claimed they had only met once.

“To be clear, there was a lot untoward about meeting Epstein in 2012,” Oliver said. “He left jail three years earlier, as a sex offender, and it was widely known what kind of guy he was at that time, and it’s not a great look, that it seems the end of Lutnick’s sentence, ‘I will never be in the room with that disgusting person again’ was ‘unless, that is, I can bring mah kids!’”

Oliver stated while he was not accusing Lutnick or Attia of committing crimes, he was happy to call out “just how comfortable far too many people were” in looking beyond Epstein’s “heinous actions.”

“To give her the lack of accountability in all this, there’s at least some satisfaction in knowing just how nervous some powerful men must be feeling right now,” the host said. “A nervousness that’s kind of hard to put into words, but luckily, I think this picture sums it up pretty well.”

Oliver then screened the infamous photo of former Prince Andrew in the back of a police car after being arrested.

John Oliver on Last Week Tonight. screen grab