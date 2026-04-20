John Oliver Unleashes on ‘Geriatric’ Trump, 79

John Oliver brutally insulted President Donald Trump as he took aim at his state of mind in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.

The HBO host, 48, used his show to unpack the rise of the world’s biggest prediction betting markets, like Polymarket and Kalshi, and the “bros” who make big bucks on the platforms.

Oliver played a clip of YouTuber Champ and a friend betting on Trump saying certain phrases in one of his speeches, screaming in delight as the 79-year-old president said “Sleepy Joe” and the word “transgender”—as they had correctly predicted.

John Oliver described Donald Trump as "a sundowning geriatric." The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“That is not using a financial instrument to hedge risk. It’s taking advantage of a sundowning geriatric’s rapidly declining verbal abilities,” Oliver quipped.

“Oh, you bet he’s going to say the word ‘nasty,’” he continued. “Great guess, dude. It’s one of the last 200 words he has left.”

Oliver also expressed his disappointment that young men were spending time gambling on Trump’s speeches.

He said, “Honestly, that clip is unsettling on multiple fronts. One, because the president’s harmful rhetoric is being divorced from its actual meaning.

“But two, because that’s not what these bros are supposed to be doing. They shouldn’t be betting on Trump’s speeches. They should be sitting on that same couch and watching YouTube highlight reels of Kevin Love outlet passes, six Modelos in, forging a deep, beautiful friendship that will last for 40 years and that they will never, ever discuss. Nature has lost its course.”

Political prediction markets have soared in popularity, in a trend Oliver describes as "unnerving." Kalshi

Oliver added that the list of subjects people can now bet on, including the Iran war, is “unnerving.”

The host showed a clip of another betting market influencer yelling in agony after betting hundreds of dollars on whether Trump would be named in the Epstein files.

“It’s kind of amazing to witness someone absolutely furious that Trump’s name was redacted from the Epstein files for a completely different reason than the rest of us,” Oliver said.

John Oliver previously ripped into Donald Trump’s hand makeup. screen grab

The president’s mental deterioration appears to be playing out more openly by the day.

He has threatened to kill a “whole civilization,” alienated NATO allies, picked a fight with the pope, and gone scorched earth on his former MAGA supporters—all while he continues to suffer the mental gaffes that have come to define his second term.

Polymarket and Kalshi offer a wide variety of betting markets related to Trump speeches. Polymarket

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast earlier this month that the commander-in-chief is “losing all the internal controls and he’s more like an out-of-control mental patient—only here is somebody who has the nuclear button.”