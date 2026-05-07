Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Unload on Kanye: ‘F*** That Guy’

Comedians Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen rebuked Kanye West for trying to make a comeback after his half-decade of rampant antisemitism.

During his Netflix Is A Joke headlining event at The Greek Theater in L.A., Seth Goes Greek, Rogen, 44, derailed the Hilarity for Charity event to ridicule West, 48.

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“He had a song called ‘Heil Hitler,’ and he’s back,” Rogen lamented, noting West’s onstage appearance during Dave Chappelle’s set at the same comedy festival. “What’s funny is I’ve said critical things about Jewish people; I think I got in more trouble than Kanye West did.”

“I got a lot of s--t for what I said. I have no number one albums,” Rogen, who frequently parodied West throughout the 2010s, continued. “I sometimes think what Adolf Hitler would think of the Kanye West song ‘Heil Hitler.’ I bet he’d be torn.”

In 2020, Rogen sparked controversy for saying he was “fed a huge amount of lies about Israel” during an episode of WTF with Marc Maron. His comments pale in comparison to West’s continued propagation of Nazism and antisemitic sentiments.

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The musician has been banned from X for posting swastikas, had his website taken down for selling swastika-embossed t-shirts, and indeed released the song “Heil Hitler” in 2025, prompting Australia to ban him from the country.

This year, West has been further banned from performing—or even entering—multiple countries for his accused "promotion of Nazism.” The entirety of London’s Wireless Festival was canceled after West, the event’s headliner, had his entry visa rejected.

His two L.A. concerts in 2026, however, were entirely sold out and were attended by numerous celebrities, including Chappelle.

An in camera multiple exposure is seen in this illustration photo of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West with online merchandise for his 2024 presidential campaign in Warsaw, Poland on 01 January, 2023. Online retailers have started to cash in on Ye's new status among neo-Nazis and antisemites by selling merchandise and clothing with the rapper's 2024 campaign slogan resembling that of a swastika. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stewart, 63, joined Rogen in piling on the controversial musician. “But seriously, f--- that guy,” The Daily Show host declared. “He was like, ‘Hitler was misunderstood, we’ve got to forgive Hitler.’”

“And I’m like, I don’t think I need to listen to anybody who thinks Hitler needs to be forgiven but is still mad at Pete Davidson,” he continued, referencing West’s years-long notorious beef with the Saturday Night Live alum who dated his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In January, West took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to issue a formal apology. The message turned out to be little more than a publicity stunt for his album release.

In the ad, West blamed his months-long “manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior” on his 2002 car crash, from which he said he suffered brain damage. West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2023, said that the undiagnosed frontal-lobe trauma contributed to his public mental health struggles.

West issued an apology for his past antisemitism in the Wall Street Journal. X/@Phil_Lewis_

“The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed,” after the crash, he wrote. The “possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised.”

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” he continued. “It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”