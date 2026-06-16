Jon Stewart Exposes How UFC Inadvertently Taunted ‘Old Man’ Trump

Jon Stewart noticed an ironic, unintended dig against President Trump during his own televised White House event.

Trump hosted a series of MMA fights on the White House south lawn on Sunday. The event was branded as a celebration of America’s 250th year of independence, but it was set not on the Fourth of July but on the same date as Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump’s $60 million birthday party event was filled with advertisements for Monster Energy. Stewart, who noted that the entire event felt like something out of the film “Idiocracy,” jokingly argued that the Monster Energy ads only drew more attention to how old and tired Trump appears.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to Trump UFC event Comedy Central

“Monster energy drink?” Stewart said in his monologue on Monday. “Is that really cool? Are we now just taunting the old man?”

Doing an impression of an Monster Energy commercial, Stewart said to Trump, “Pretty late night, Mr. President. Getting sleepy? Got an early negotiation in the morning?”

Stewart’s joke about “old man” Trump needing an energy drink comes a week after Trump seemingly fell asleep in the middle of a Knicks game.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Beyond his apparent chronic sleepiness, the 80-year-old president has faced constant concerns about his health throughout his second term.

Trump was caught having covered his hand in makeup before the UFC event in an apparent attempt to hide another bruise. He also raised eyebrows on Monday for his oddly limp handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Daily Beast has documented the signs of Trump’s apparent ailments throughout his second term, providing consistent coverage on his oft-swollen ankles.

Trump shows his bruised hand while gesturing to reporters on his way to Air Force One. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

One of the fighters at Trump’s UFC event, Josh Hokit, drew cheers from the crowd and an apparent “half-smile” from Trump when he declared into the mic after his match, “Michelle Obama is a man!”

Stewart replied to the clip by simply saying, “God, what a f---ing a--hole.“

He added about Hokit, “I look forward to his performance on next week’s Comics Unleashed." The joke referred to the unpopular show on CBS that had replaced Late Show with Stephen Colbert in late May.

Earlier in his monologue Stewart insulted CBS’s parent company Paramount, which also owns Comedy Central and Paramount+, where The Daily Show airs.

Speaking about Trump’s UFC event, Stewart asked, “Who even aired this embarrassing s---?” before revealing it was aired on Paramount+.

With mock cowardice Stewart instantly changed his tune, calling the UFC event a “fine time.”

“Once again, the leaders of Paramount+ providing us all with incredible content at reasonable prices,” Stewart said reluctantly. “I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart giving a scared thumbs up to his parent company Paramount Comedy Central