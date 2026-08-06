Jon Stewart Exposes Outgoing Senate ‘Cowards’ Caving to Trump

Jon Stewart tore into lame duck senators who still won’t stand up to Trump—calling out Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina by name.

The senators acquiesced to announce their support for Trump’s attorney general pick Todd Blanche, following a standoff over the president’s $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” Cornyn and Tillis had the power to tank Blanche’s nomination, which they used to pressure the president into officially abolishing the fund for payouts to January 6 Capitol attackers.

But Cornyn and Tillis ultimately gave up the fight to ensure the fund was terminated after Blanche published the written orders abolishing the fund on Sunday.

“Jon, did Senators Cornyn and Tillis just get bamboozled by Trump and Blanche, or will Trump and Blanche keep their word?” a Stewart fan asked on the host’s Weekly Show podcast.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn has lost his seat. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

“Oh, I think they’ll keep their word,” Stewart said sarcastically. “You know, there’s a saying in Washington—there is no more honorable a promise than a Trump promise.”

The senators had the power to block Blanche's full Senate confirmation. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Stewart blamed the senators for giving up their rare pushback to Trump so easily, despite neither of them being up for re-election. “You know what’s nice to know about that though? Sometimes you think, ‘You know what? These guys are cowards,’” he said.

Stewart joked that he’s sure Trump and Blanche will keep their word not to bring back the Anti-Weaponization Fund. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“They hold what they really believe for political expediency. They don’t ever say it; they don’t stand on principle because they’re fearful of losing their livelihood in the Senate,” he continued. “And it’s nice to know that for these guys, they’re actually just s--tty. That there is no moral principle that they’re standing on—that freed from the bounds of primaries and losing your job, they still suck.”