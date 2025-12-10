Jon Stewart Makes History With Journalism Award After Sticking It to Trump

Jon Stewart is set to receive one of journalism’s top honors after using his platform to hammer President Donald Trump’s record in characteristically sharp fashion.

Stewart, 63, will be recognized by the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism in a newly created category: Comedic News and Commentary. The awards honor “journalists whose work exemplifies the role of a free press in protecting constitutional principles, defending the rule of law, and holding power to account.”

Judges called Stewart a “pioneer” and “vital voice,” crediting him with redefining satire “as astute insights based on solid research.”

They cited his Daily Show segment on DOGE and its destructive budget cuts, which earned him the nomination. In the February segment, Stewart literally bled for his art.

Stewart has long held Trump's power to account. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

As he railed against Musk and DOGE he smashed a mug with the words ‘WORLD’S MOST DAD’ on it, accidentally cutting himself. However, he powered on, finishing the diatribe.

Stewart seemed surprised when the cup shattered. He looked at his hand for a beat, then promptly hid it under the desk away from the camera. “I’ll be going to the hospital soon,” he joked.

A few minutes later, he pulled his hand out from under the desk, revealing blood on his hand and fingers. The audience let out a shocked reaction.

Stewart “remains relevant, bringing 5 valuable facts to light, advancing public discourse, urging civic action,” the panel said, adding that he is “a master of his class.”

Other honorees in the Network News, Analysis and Commentary category include NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander for his reporting from the White House press room; Scott Pelley, Bill Owens and Maria Gavrilovic for their 60 Minutes segment “The Rule of Law”; and PBS Newshour co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett for their “On Democracy” interview series.

Jon Stewart looking at his bloody hand after a prop accident. Comedy Central

Rachel Maddow will also be recognized for her coverage of the Hands Off protest movement on April 7 on her nightly program. Outgoing CBS Evening News Plus anchor John Dickerson will be honored for his “Reporter’s Notebook” segment, and Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro for his 100 Days of Trump primetime special.