Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘Child’ Trump’s Bizarre 80th Birthday Plans

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump’s plan to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight on the White House lawn on his birthday.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host, who often uses his high-profile platform to make jokes at Trump and his administration’s expense, called the president a “child” for the proposed plan.

“The event will take place on June 14, which just happens to be his 80th birthday. Whose 80th birthday theme is inviting men to beat the c--p out of each other on his lawn? The most miserable son of a b---h in the world, that’s who,” he said.

President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White at a UFC event in Newark, New Jersey. Frank Franklin II/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The late-night host added that the weigh-ins, in which UFC fighters step on a scale before the competition, will be held at the Lincoln Memorial.

“That is not a joke,” Kimmel said.

“These are the same people who are all, ‘Don’t you dare desecrate the flag.’ Totally fine with guys in their underpants at the foot of Abraham Lincoln,” continued Kimmel. “But it’s his birthday, he has to have a party for his birthday. What a child he is. Everyone around him treats him like he’s three years old.”

Kimmel and Trump are regular foes. The comedian was suspended from ABC for six days following threats from Trump’s Federal Communications Commission Chair in September. Since his comeback, he has continued calling out the president.

Kimmel’s contract has also been renewed through the 2026-2027 season.

Trump outlined the UFC event at the Kennedy Center Honors on Monday, saying an arena with a capacity of 5,000 seats is being built for the event. The fight has been generating buzz since September, when UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on social media, “The White House fight is on.” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, is playing a role in the process.

Ivanka Trump, who is helping plan the White House fight, attended a UFC event with her father in Miami, Florida, in 2024. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The president is a longtime fan of UFC and has been a collaborator with White since the early 2000s, when Trump’s Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City played host to UFC fights.