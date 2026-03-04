Jon Stewart Rages at ‘Motherf***er’ Trump for Derailing His Show

Jon Stewart’s Weekly Show podcast went differently than he had planned on Wednesday, thanks to “that motherf---er” Donald Trump.

“We had a banger planned for you,” Stewart said at the top of the new episode. In addition to his hosting duties on The Daily Show, Stewart’s weekly podcast typically features a roster of expert guests to speak on trending events.

“We had election experts. We had experts in dark money. We had experts in social media,” Stewart explained.

“The point of the conversation was going to be that there’s all this focus on undocumented people that are completely throwing our elections and all that, and yet everybody ignores the billionaires who are putting up $350 million and changing algorithms to reflect their own political ideologies.”

Stewart's original episode was going to be about Trump's billionaire friends. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

His thesis was going to be that the billionaires, “Really, out of those two things, is the one that is more damaging to a free and fair election and our democracy.”

“It would’ve been informative, decisive, entertaining,” Stewart went on. “I think it would’ve been exactly what you were all looking for. And then this motherf---er bombed another country,” he said, responding to the news that Trump teamed up with Israel to attack Iran, news that was announced by the president Saturday morning.

Jon Stewart has been one of the Trump administration's most vocal and expletive-laden critics. Comedy Central

So far, six U.S. troops have been killed in retaliatory attacks.

Stewart thus scrapped the Weekly Show’s planned topic—but he made his feelings known. “We once again, the best laid plans of mice and men—man plans and Trump laughs. Or, I don’t know if he can laugh. All he can really do is look at the drapes.”

Stewart said that Trump was "bullied" into attacking Iran by Benjamin Netanyahu. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Switching gears to Iran, Stewart told listeners that, in the episode, he and his guests would instead discuss “the confusion and lack of justifications” surrounding the attack, which he said Trump was “bullied” into by Netanyahu.

“He was bullied, but the thing that strikes me about it…is in the chaos of all that, in the idea that maybe we didn’t understand the justifications, also buried in the briefings, is this has been planned for months," Stewart said.

The president has been slammed for his confusing and often contradictory messaging when it comes to plans for Iran. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“The Israelis have planned the attack meticulously,” Stewart alleged. “And so they may not have been prepared in any way for the aftermath or the collateral effects of all this, but they’ve clearly put more effort into this than they did to any kind of negotiation for a nuclear deal.”