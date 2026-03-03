Jon Stewart Mocks Pentagon Pete’s Iran Press Pool Meltdown

Jon Stewart ripped into Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for snapping at reporters in a Monday press conference at the Pentagon.

The 45-year-old’s live press conference was intended to address Americans’ concerns over the surprise war on Iran, which began early Saturday morning when the US and Israeli militaries launched missiles at Iran’s capital Tehran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hegseth’s press pool was largely composed of reporters from Trump-friendly outlets such as One America News, The Federalist, and The Epoch Times.

According to CNN media analyst Brian Stelter, Hegseth had a pre-selected list of questioners at the conference, which is why he appeared flustered when NBC News reporter Courtney Kube snuck in a question about how long the war in Iran would last.

Hegseth described Kube’s question as “the typical NBC sort of ‘gotcha’ type,” which Stewart found baffling.

Stewart saw Hegseth’s angry performance as another sign that the Trump administration isn’t being honest about its invasion of Iran.

“Typical gotcha?” Stewart asked in his Monday monologue. Doing an impression of a journalist, he joked, “How long will the war last, sir? Zing!”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart on Pete Hegseth Comedy Central

One reporter at the press conference who asked Hegseth if he was concerned about the war in Iran lasting longer than planned also faced Hegseth’s wrath. He snapped at her, saying, “Did you not hear my remarks?”

“Looks like somebody’s been chugging a little too much Epic Fury,” responded Stewart, referencing the controversial name the Trump administration gave to their attack on Iran.

“I know you’re the defense secretary, but you don’t need to get so defensive,” Stewart told Hegseth.

The most offensive part of Hegseth’s press conference for Stewart was that the secretary’s answers were still more coherent than what President Trump had to offer.

“I can’t think of anything more dismissive and arrogant than this president not directly addressing the American people and explaining this war more thoroughly,” Stewart said.

Trump addressed the public about Iran in videos posted to Truth Social on Saturday. The president has also called journalists from numerous outlets, including the New York Times, The Washington Post, Axios, Politico, and several major news stations. Despite his many phone interviews, Trump has faced criticism for being vague on the details.

Trump had “offered several seemingly contradictory visions of how power might be transferred to a new government — or even whether the existing Iranian power structure would run that government or be overthrown," the New York Times reported.

Since the attacks on Saturday, Trump’s timeline for how long he expects his war in Iran to last has remained unclear.

President Donald Trump addresses his deadly attack on Iran during which at least four American service members have been killed so far. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Whatever it takes,” Trump said at a White House ceremony on Monday. “Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capabilities to go far longer than that.”

Trump added, “Somebody said today, they said: ‘Oh, well, the president wants to do it really quickly; after that, he’ll get bored’. I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this… No, I don’t get bored. I never get bored.”

Stewart concluded his Daily Show monologue on a pessimistic note:

“We’re all just along for the ride in a war with no clear purpose, no end in sight,” he said. “It’s all just at the whims of Donald Trump.”