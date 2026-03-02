‘Peace President’ Trump Flippantly Calls War as ‘Not Boring’

Donald Trump says he will not get bored of waging a war with Iran even as the casualties mount, signaling that America could be involved in the conflict for longer than he first claimed.

After initially saying that the U.S. could be embroiled in the war for four to five weeks, the president now risks further enraging his MAGA base by suggesting the timeline is indefinite.

President Donald Trump addresses his deadly attack on Iran during which at least four American service members have been killed so far. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Whatever it takes,” the five-time draft dodger said on Monday as the U.S. death toll climbed to four.

“Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capabilities to go far longer than that. We’ll do it.

“Somebody said today, they said: ‘Oh, well, the president wants to do it really quickly; after that, he’ll get bored’. I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this… No, I don’t get bored. I never get bored.”

The comments, made at the White House at the start of a Medal of Honor ceremony, were the first time the president had addressed the issue publicly since the strikes were first launched on Saturday.

Hours earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth did not rule out deploying U.S. ground troops to Iran as tensions escalate, and refused to explain what the exit strategy might be.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attacked the press and became combative while also contradicting the president during a press conference at the Pentagon on March 2, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“We will go as far as we need to go to advance American interests,” he said.

The president’s remarks on Iran lasted about 10 minutes. Immediately after, he pivoted to his pet project—his $400 million ballroom renovation—and how much First Lady Melania Trump despised the noise.

“See that nice drape?” he asked the audience as he pointed to the East Room decor. “In about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building.”

A screen grab from a video released on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account shows Donald Trump making statements regarding combat operations on Iran on February 28, 2026 in Pal Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by US President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images) US President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since announcing the attacks in a Truth Social video over the weekend, the president has offered conflicting visions of how the war could end and who should take over in Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s autocratic supreme leader, was killed.

Four American soldiers have also killed so far, while three U.S. jets have also been shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses in what the U.S. military called an “apparent friendly fire incident,” with the crew members brought to safety.

In his remarks on Monday, Trump doubled down on claims that he attacked Iran because the nation was building up its nuclear capabilities.

“In addition, the regime’s conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas,” Trump said.

Preliminary figures indicate that at least 555 people have already been killed in the U.S. and Israel-led attacks in Iran. Contributor/Contributor/Getty Images

However, in closed-door briefings with congressional staff this weekend, Pentagon officials acknowledged there was no intelligence indicating that Iran was preparing to launch a preemptive strike against U.S. forces before the U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Trump also claimed months ago that the U.S. military had completely “obliterated” the regime’s nuclear program.

Lawmakers from both parties have publicly questioned the administration’s failure to obtain formal congressional authorization for the operation, which violates the Constitution.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said it was clear that Iran’s strategy had shifted.

“They were targeting Israel, but the real target now is the United States,” he said in a briefing call with the Daily Beast.