Pentagon Pete Admits MAGA’s Worst Fear May Happen

Pentagon chief Pete Hegeth has not ruled out deploying U.S. ground troops in Iran and is unable to say when America’s involvement in the conflict will end.

In a combative and often contradictory press conference, the former Fox News host suggested there was no defined exit strategy, no set timeframe for the operation, and no publicly articulated rules of engagement guiding U.S. forces.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on US military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Asked if he planned to put U.S. boots on the ground, an indignant and irritated Hegseth replied: “We’re not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do.

“I think it’s one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people and our enemies: by the way, here’s exactly how long we’ll go, here’s exactly how far we’ll go.

“We will go as far as we need to go to advance American interests,” he added.

The press conference was the first time Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Dan Caine spoke since the U.S. began striking Iran overnight on Saturday.

At least four U.S. service members have been killed as part of the conflict, which Donald Trump announced in an eight minute video posted to his Truth Social account shortly after he was seen partying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” Hegseth bizarrely claimed on Monday.

He also declared that Trump would not be bound by “stupid rules engagement” and that “we set the terms of this war from start to finish.”

“No nation-building quagmires, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars,” he said.

“Operation Epic Fury is laser focused: destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure and ensure they will never have nuclear weapons.”

But lawmakers from both parties have publicly questioned the administration’s failure to obtain formal congressional authorization for the use of force, which a constitutional requirement for sustained hostilities.

In closed-door briefings with congressional staff this weekend, Pentagon officials acknowledged there was no intelligence indicating that Iran was preparing to launch a preemptive strike against U.S. forces before the U.S. and Israeli attacks.

“We still haven’t been provided any rationale that actually makes sense in terms of protecting American people,” Speaker Hakeem Jeffries told CNN.

Hegseth’s comments about boots on the ground are likely to infuriate MAGA world, some of whom were prepared to stomach the intervention provided US troops were not forced into ground operations.

Since launching the attack, the president has also offered conflicting visions of how the war could end and who should take over in Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s autocratic supreme leader was killed on Saturday.

Four American soldiers have also died, while three U.S. jets have also been shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses in what the U.S. military called an “apparent friendly fire incident,” with the crew members brought to safety.

The latest casualty who was not named, “was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries,” U.S. Central Command announced on social media on Monday.

“We expect to take additional losses,” General Caine said.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft said Hegseth was clearly setting expectations of a longer war because it was clear Iran’s strategy had shifted.

“They were targeting Israel, but the real target now is the United States,” he said in a briefing call with the Daily Beast.

“They have concluded that this war will only end once the pain tolerance of the United States has been reached… They are expanding the war and they’re trying to prolong the war. Their calculation, their metric of success, is not that they necessarily can win the war. They just need to get as close as possible to destroy Trump’s presidency before they lose the war.”