Jordan Klepper Confronts MAGA UFC Fans With Trump’s Failing Body

Jordan Klepper found a new way to humiliate MAGA fans, this time confronting those attending Donald Trump’s birthday UFC match with images of the president’s ailing body.

The Daily Show anchor ventured to Washington, D.C., where loyal Trump supporters and UFC enthusiasts insisted that the Freedom 250 celebration was the epitome of the “American dream.”

Klepper described the event as the “American fever dream” instead, mocking MAGA with a side-by-side comparison of an unfit Trump, 80, with a healthy Barack Obama, 64.

Klepper presented side-by-side images of Trump, 80, and Obama, 64. YouTube/The Daily Show

“How do you think Donald Trump would do in the octagon?” he asked followers, giving a hypothetical scenario of the president and former president fighting. “Donald Trump versus Barack Obama, who wins?”

“I think he’d win that,” one MAGA supporter responded. “How tall is Barack Obama, wingspan?” another pondered.

But Klepper didn’t let them off the hook. “Donald Trump is pooling blood at his ankles and falls asleep at MSG,” the comedian quipped.

“The White House. Medical people say he’s in great shape,” said one Trump supporter wearing a T-shirt with the American flag and a U.S.A. cap.

The Daily Show correspondent and “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” host got into a confrontation with one passionate Trump supporter who insisted the president is “up 20 hours a day.”

The president has been caught dozing at many public events and press conferences. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I do think he sleeps because we watch it on television,” Klepper said. “No, you watch them freeze-frame the camera when he blinks his eyes,” the MAGA diehard claimed.

“Some of those are long camera freezes…” Klepper replied.

Age is catching up with 80-year-old President Donald Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Klepper also used his segment to highlight the ludicrous nature of the event, saying Trump “threw the classiest of celebrations.”

“This is like the best birthday a 10-year-old could have,” Jordan Klepper said of the UFC match. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“He had BMX jumps, birds of prey, and fighter jets, and one big UFC fight on the White House lawn,” he said. “This is like the best birthday a 10-year-old could have.”

Using his characteristic sarcasm when confronting MAGA folks, Klepper told a follower, “There’s people having a fight on a front yard, in front of an open construction project with a guy who’s bragging about an above ground pool, and somehow that feels trashy.”

“Happy birthday, Emperor Trump!”