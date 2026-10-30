SPOOKED Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA’s Most Desperate Election Ploy The strategy proves the GOP is grasping at straws.

Jordan Klepper has summed up MAGA’s last-ditch election tactics with one word: “Boo!”

Polls from this week show Republican midterm candidates struggling several in key states, and Klepper observed on The Daily Show that MAGA’s response is full-throttle Halloween-esque “fearmongering.”

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“Time is running out, and based on the barrage of recent campaign ads, Republicans have landed on their final message: Boo!” Klepper said, citing right-wing ads accusing Democrats of trying to “turn America into a socialist, crime-filled dystopia,” “putting parents in jail,” and embarking on a bloodthirsty quest for “evil totalitarian control.”

Trump and the GOP have once again resorted to a campaign strategy of pointing fingers. Reuters/ Jonathan Ernst

Klepper has a theory about MAGA’s onslaught of “spooky tales” about Democrats. He said that Republicans are relying on alarmist rhetoric because they’ve failed at everything else, like creating effective policy and understanding constituent issues.

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“I see what’s going on here,” Klepper said. “In the absence of any compelling platform or record of success, Republicans are desperately trying to scare voters with fear-mongering, boogeyman, and horror stories. And you know what? I am here for it. Halloween is right around the corner, and I am in the mood for chills and thrills.”

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Klepper then addressed Trump, whom he described as having “a pumpkin-spice tint.” He urged the president to “fearmonger me,” and then played a clip from one of Trump’s rallies where he lapsed into describing a hypothetical MAGA nightmare scenario.

“Transgender,” Trump said. “Mutilation insanity. Child goes off to school as Tim and comes back as Tammy, three or four days. That’s true. ‘Goodbye, Timmy. I love you so much. I’ll see you later.’ And you say, ‘Where’s my son? My son is in the hospital. Can you imagine?’”

Klepper is skeptical that any of the nightmare scenarios Trump has posited are actually believable. YouTube/ The Daily Show

“Actually, no, I can’t f---ing imagine that,” Klepper said. “I’m sorry. Do you really think public schools have the budget for transgender surgeries? I have to send my son to school with his own pencils and paper towels. But somehow they have vagina money just lying around? The scary stories need to be at least a little believable.”

Klepper roasted another of Trump’s warnings against Democratic victory; the president warned Democrats “will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadists to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas.”

To Klepper, Trump completely missed the point.

“No Christmas?” he said. “Is that supposed to be the worst part of the hordes of jihadists bringing violence and terror to our shores? I mean, I got to tell you, when I’m being beheaded by ISIS, am I supposed to be thinking, ‘Damn it, I had tickets for the Rockettes?’”

These “scary stories” aren’t the first failed GOP midterm strategy. Trump has developed a pattern of thirsting over candidates’ butts in front of crowds. Despite his lusty language, polls show voters still leaning blue.

Trump’s attempted fearmongering indicates that “the GOP is still struggling to find a campaign message beyond ‘check out the dump truck on this guy,” Klepper said.

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