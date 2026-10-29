‘BLUE TSUNAMI’ Gavin Newsom Makes Bold Prediction About Trump’s Future The California governor is confident.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is feeling very optimistic about Democrats’ chances in next week’s midterm elections.

President Donald Trump, 80, is getting “crazier and crazier” in his efforts to elect Republicans, but Newsom, 59, is still confident that Democrats will “absolutely take this,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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“Donald Trump has a sell-by date in six days, when his presidency ends as we know it,” Newsom said.

Kimmel, 58, said polls have predicted a blue wave in the past, but Election Day proved them “completely wrong.” He wondered whether the Democrats will feel “too relaxed” given the Party’s positive polling numbers in a handful of critical states. Newsome wasn’t concerned.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Newsom whether Trump ever commented on his body. YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel Live

“This is going to be a blue tsunami,” he said. “We’re going to see record turnout. We’re seeing it all across the country. I’m not asserting something that’s not in evidence. You’re seeing all the early voting: it’s off the chart. The energy’s off the chart. People understand what’s at stake. It’s all on the line. Our founding fathers lived and died for this moment.”

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“It’s a legitimate open question about the Senate,” he admitted. “But the House of Representatives is a fait accompli. Finally, we’ll reinstate a co-equal branch of government, not a supine Congress like we know it today.”

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Still, Newsom recognized the importance of his party keeping their “eyes wide open,” he said. Trump’s history of trying to suppress voters and claim election fraud will likely continue if Democrats win big this election cycle.

Trump has already cried voter fraud in Alaska, tried to block California voters, and had the FBI seize ballots and other election materials in Fulton County, Georgia. The only way to ensure Blue victory is to vote, he urged.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to South Carolina, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I mean, you saw what this guy did on January 6. He tried to light democracy on fire. He tried to wreck this country.” Newsom said, adding, “We see what he’s doing on a daily basis to literally suppress the vote to set the conditions where he will then express doubt in the electoral outcome and suggest that it was rigged. That is table stakes. So we have to go into that mindful of that. That said, the only way to defeat that is with margin. If we have a big enough margin in these races, he cannot contest those races.”

Newsom also said he’s taken measures in California to prevent voter suppression. He’s enlisted volunteers and election law attorneys to protect registered voters, and California will have a voting hotline voters can call with concerns at any point on Election Day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks as he meets voters and local leaders while campaigning for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections in Hardeeville, South Carolina, U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

In addition to policing voters, Trump has gone on a spree of complimenting people’s physiques leading up to the election. Kimmel asked whether Newsom had been the subject of one of Trump’s comments.

“Oh, man,” Newsom said. “No. No. I mean, look, he does have a bit of a fixation with—forgive me—people’s a--es. But the only a— I care about is the one we’re going to kick on Tuesday.”

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