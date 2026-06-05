Jordan Klepper Stumps MAGA on Trump’s Biggest Failures

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper got a few Trump supporters to admit that the president has made a few serious mistakes.

In his latest edition of “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse‚" the comedian spoke to MAGA fans in New Orleans about the president’s many controversies.

“He ran on no new wars,” Klepper told one Trump supporter. “What do you think about all the new wars?”

“True,” the Trump supporter said. “You got me there.”

The Daily Show, Jordan Klepper talks to Trump supporter Comedy Central

Trump’s invasion of Iran was already unpopular when it started on February 28, but support for it has fallen further as gas prices have risen as a result.

Klepper asked the same Trump supporter how he felt about the Trump administration’s reluctance to release the Epstein files.

The Trump supporter agreed that the Epstein files should be released, arguing, “I think the wars are more so to cover that, to get people’s attention away from that, so nobody’s focused.”

When Klepper asked if he would vote for Trump again, the man replied, “I don’t know.”

Klepper confronted the same supporter about Trump’s attempted $1.8 billion slush fund grift, which would have given out taxpayer money to Jan 6 rioters.

“I think the people at January 6 weren’t treated as fairly as other protesters have been,” one man said.

Klepper showed him an image of a rioter pepper-spraying a police officer and asked, “How much money should he get? Is this like 100 grand?”

The Trump supporter replied, “Well, I don’t know. Not that guy.”

The Daily Show, Klepper confronts Trump supporter with Jan 6 photos Comedy Central

Klepper’s segment comes amid record-low approval ratings for Trump, with a new YouGov/Economist poll placing his net approval at -25.

The poor polling data is a troubling sign for Republicans, who are hoping to retain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump has claimed not to care about what the polls say: “I don’t care about midterms,” Trump said last week, although he has still tried to improve voters’ sentiments on the economy.

In an early Thursday Truth Social post, Trump declared, “‘TRUMP’ & THE REPUBLICANS WIN THE AFFORDABILITY WARS by record numbers!”

Truth Social / Donald Trump