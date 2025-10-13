Trudeau’s Ex Posts About ‘Letting Go’ Day After Katy Perry Kiss Pics

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife of 18 years is “letting go,” she said in a new Instagram post, after photos emerged Sunday showing the former Canadian Prime Minister lip-locked with Katy Perry.

Sophie Grégoire told followers in the video post, “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don’t know, infinite—time asks us to not cling to them. And yet we do, I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

Grégoire continued, “Love was never about possession. It was always about presence, the present moment. And when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, you know, for the lesson, for the way a single smile can echo across a lifetime.”

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire in 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

She added, “Sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept.”

Trudeau, 53, shares three children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien with Grégoire. The couple announced their separation in August 2023.

This year, Trudeau has been dogged by rumors he’s dating pop singer Katy Perry, 40, who separated from actor Orlando Bloom in June. Those rumors were seemingly confirmed on Sunday, when the Daily Mail obtained photos of Trudeau and Perry kissing onboard a yacht. Neither Trudeau or Perry have commented publicly. Grégoire had something to share Monday, however.

“Maybe love’s deepest teaching is this—to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence, to honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it,” she said in her latest video post. She urged her followers to take a moment to “remember someone or something you’ve had to release, and feel how it still lives inside of you.”

Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025. Neil Mockford/GC Images

“That is love’s endurance,” she said. “That is what carries us forward.”

The Canadian former TV host told Katie Couric on the Next Question podcast last year that she and Trudeau are “still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we’re still trying to figure it out.” She also explained at the time that her strategy for dealing with the end of their marriage is to be open. “It’s not perfect, but when you keep things honest, Michael J. Fox said, ‘We’re only as sick as our secrets.’”