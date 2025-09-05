Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Katy Perry Split

After much speculation, star couple Katy Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom, 48, ended their nine-year-long relationship in July. Now, Bloom is speaking about the high-profile breakup with the press.

“I’m great, man. I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter,” Bloom told interviewer Craig Melvin during a segment on the Today show.

Bloom and Perry are continuing to co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. In their breakup announcement, they wrote in a press release that their “shared priority” is “raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Soon after announcing their split, the two were seen together spending time with their daughter on Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht on the coast of Capri, Italy.

Perry, 40, recently separated from fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, after nine years together. Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Bloom appeared on the Today show to discuss his new film, The Cut, and he drew comparisons between his star role and his relationship with Perry.

“You know, when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it. And we’re great. We’re going to be great. It’s nothing but love,” he said.

According to an unnamed source who spoke with Us Weekly in June, their separation was amicable from the start. “Katy is, of course, upset, but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” referring to Perry’s divorce from Russell Brand in 2012. When they separated, Perry and Bloom were engaged, but not married.

But that is not to say it hasn’t been a rough year for Perry, who is on her ambitious “Lifetimes” world tour until Dec. 7. The tour has been widely mocked and comes after the utter flop of her new album, 143. An inside source told People that the criticism “put stress” on her relationship with the actor.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly kept things amicable since their separation. Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC

Perry was also criticized for joining the girl boss space launch of Jeff Bezos’ expensive startup rocket, Blue Origin, which actress Olivia Munn panned as “gluttonous.”

The internet was buzzing when Perry was seen having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53, but rumors fizzled out soon after.

Perry has not yet spoken publicly about her split with Bloom, though she hinted at her emotional turmoil during a June concert in Sydney. When introducing her song “I’m Still Breathing,” a breakup song about a long-dead relationship with an ex-lover, she told her audience, “This song is about a break-up, and Tim Tams saved me.” She looked lovingly at the tray of Australian chocolate biscuits in her hand before offering them to fans in the front row.