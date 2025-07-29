Katy Perry Spotted on Date With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry seems to have a new man in her life: former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair was seen dining together in Montreal on Monday night in photos later published by TMZ.

Perry, 40, recently ended her relationship with Orlando Bloom after nine years together.

The former couple became engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. However, rumors of their split began circulating in June.

The rumors compounded last month, when Bloom arrived solo to the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Perry’s former Blue Origin crewmate.

The same weekend, Bloom was spotted spending time with Perry’s former stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their separation in a joint statement to People on July 4.

Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 50, in 2023. Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire, 50, in Aug. 2023.

The pair had been childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 before marrying in 2005. They share three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

After serving as Canada’s prime minister since 2015, Trudeau announced his resignation in January, when he stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party to give the country “real choice in the next election.”

Trudeau officially left office in March, when Mark Carney was sworn in as prime minister.

Perry is currently completing her Lifetimes world tour, which has eight total stops in Canada. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Perry is currently completing the North American leg of her Lifetimes tour. She’s been performing around Canada since July 22, and has five more shows scheduled in the country over the next two weeks.

Fans who spotted Perry and Trudeau at the Montreal restaurant told TMZ the pair shared several cocktails and dishes before visiting the restaurant’s kitchen to thank its staff personally.