Orlando Bloom’s Venice Mystery Woman Is Part of Katy Perry’s Inner Circle

Orlando Bloom, newly single after his split from pop star fiancee Katy Perry, was photographed this week sharing a close moment with a mystery brunette aboard a Venetian water taxi.

MailOnline identified the woman as Jamie Mizrahi, 36, Perry’s longtime stylist and a friend of Meghan Markle.

The pair was spotted together in the back of a boat on Thursday evening, following a pre-wedding party for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s ultra-exclusive, multi-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy.

Orlando Bloom was seen with a mystery woman at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s pre-wedding party in Venice. pic.twitter.com/FMijvv6L93 — 📸 (@metgalacrave) June 27, 2025

Bloom, 48, attended solo while Perry, 40, is on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour. The actor was seen embracing Mizrahi as they sought shelter from torrential rain after the party, according to the publication.

British actor Orlando Bloom gets on a taxi boat at the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2025. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

While the encounter sparked speculation about Bloom’s romantic status post-breakup, Mizrahi, 36, is no stranger to the actor—or his ex. The respected Hollywood stylist has been closely tied to Perry for years and is widely known in celebrity fashion circles as the creative force behind wardrobe looks for Adele, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lawrence, and other stars.

(L-R) Katy Perry and Jamie Mizrahi in 2019. Mizrahi is Perry's longtime stylist. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

She’s the “go-to stylist for every Hollywood A-Lister”, industry insiders say.

Mizrahi, who resides in Montecito, California, with her husband Nico and their two children, also counts Meghan Markle among her social circle.

Perhaps knowing that Perry would see the pictures, Sanchez sent her fellow SpaceX astronaut a message letting her know “we miss you.”

Orlando Bloom and Jamie Mizrahi in 2021. Bloom, newly single after his split from pop star Katy Perry, was photographed this week sharing a close moment with Mizrahi, MailOnline reported. WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Rumors of a split had swirled for months , but sources told Us Weekly earlier this week that Bloom and Perry had ended their engagement after nearly a decade together.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Bloom, 48, attended a pre-wedding party for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez solo while Perry, 40, is on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour. Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The couple share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.

“They are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together,” a second source said. “Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the Bezos’ wedding. It’s not messy between them. They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake.”

Bloom and Perry have yet to address the news publicly. The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for the pair to confirm the split.

Bloom and Perry’s on-and-off relationship began in 2016. They separated in March 2017, and rekindled their relationship in 2018. The two became engaged in Feb. 2019. In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, Perry said “they weren’t really in it from day one”. She said she was still navigating a previous breakup while Bloom had just done period of celibacy.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they share 14-year-old son Flynn. Perry was married briefly to comedian and actor Russell Brand.