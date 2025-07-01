Donald Trump publicly made fun of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a visit to Florida on Tuesday, suggesting it “wasn’t easy” to be her boyfriend. While embarking on a tour of the new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump bumped into Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn, who is currently dating Greene. “This is the boyfriend, very lucky, of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Trump while introducing him to DeSantis. “Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” he added. “She was working out pretty hard this weekend,” Noem quipped in response, before the trio resumed their tour of the facility. Greene, a MAGA diehard, has fallen out of favor with the president in recent weeks after refusing to support his “Big, Beautiful Bill” in Congress after disagreeing with a section on the legislature which would prevent states from regulating AI for ten years. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights, and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” she tweeted in June. The bill passed in the Senate today by a margin of 51 to 50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.
Technical Flub Gets Katy Perry Stuck in Giant Hamster Ball
Katy Perry just ended the Australian leg of her world tour with an embarrassing on-stage flub that saw the 40-year-old popstar trapped inside a giant metal hamster ball. Footage of the incident shows the “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker clinging awkwardly to the frame as the structure lurches suddenly forward during her final show in Adelaide. The lights were soon cut as stage crews rushed in to assist her, after which she was swiftly ushered out and helped off-stage. In general, the internet seems more confused as to why she’d wound up in the contraption in the first place. “Wait… Katy Perry is a hamster? Thus the hamster ball?” one person wrote. She’s of course not the only superstar musician to have suffered a performance malfunction in recent days either, with Beyoncé left dangling several feet in the air above shocked onlookers after a wire trick went wrong during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Texas on Saturday.
Singer-songwriter Keith Urban hung up on Australian radio station Mix 102.3 on Tuesday when he was asked a crude question about his Hollywood star wife, Nicole Kidman. Urban, 57, went on the show to promote his upcoming world tour and was in the hot seat during the “Wall of Truth“ segment on the Hayley & Max in the Morning show when co-host Max Burford asked Urban how he felt about watching Kidman, 58, act in steamy love scenes on screen. “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV?” Burford asked, referring to a scene from Kidman’s 2024 film A Family Affair, prompting Urban to abruptly hang up. “He hates us. I knew that was going to happen,” Hayley Pearson lamented. “I have never experienced someone hanging up in an interview with me before,” she said, “Max, I can’t believe that Keith Urban hung up on us!” Buford quipped, “If you knew this was going to happen, Hayley, why didn’t you stop me asking the question?” Urban, who just celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with Kidman on Wednesday, has not commented on the incident.
A Utah woman who allegedly murdered her husband, Eric Richins, by spiking his Moscow mule with fentanyl is now also being charged with a litany of financial crimes. Kouri Richins, a 34-year-old realtor who self-published a children’s book about coping with grief—a year after she allegedly poisoned the father of her three children—now faces more than 30 charges in Summit County Court. In the new filing, prosecutors in Utah allege that Richins took out a series of high-interest loans, falsified financial statements, and swindled her best friend out of $45,000, all to purchase a $2.9 million unfinished mansion. Her plan, according to the state, was to kill her husband for financial gain (his estate was worth $5 million and she was deep in debt) and to escape Eric’s rising suspicions about an affair that she was carrying on. Ironically, Eric had already changed his life insurance policy without his wife’s knowledge to remove her as the primary beneficiary. Still, Kouri Richins allegedly tried to kill her husband twice: first unsuccessfully on Valentine’s Day 2022, by grinding fentanyl pills into his sandwich. Prosecutors say her second attempt, with the deadly cocktail, was sadly successful.
A wealthy steel magnate and several family members were among the six people killed in a plane crash in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sunday morning. The Cessna 441 went down just minutes after takeoff in a heavily wooded area two miles away from the end of the runway of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. On board was the owner of Liberty Steel Industries Inc. James “Jim” Weller, 67, his wife Veronica, 68, their son John, 36, and their daughter-in-law Maria, 34. The pilot, Joseph Maxin, 63 and the co-pilot, Timothy Blake, 55, were also killed. They were headed for Bozeman, Montana, when the light aircraft went down just seven minutes into the journey. “I heard a loud crash, a horrible crash. I could hear trees cracking, you know, heavy impact,” resident Joe Nuskievicz told a local news outlet. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but Nuskievicz said the engine “didn’t sound right,” adding that he thought it lacked power. Howland Township Fire Chief Raymond Pace said the air accident was the deadliest in the area’s history. It is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
A Boeing plane experienced a malfunction and rapidly descended during a flight from Shanghai, China, to Tokyo, Japan. The Japan Airlines flight, operated by budget carrier Spring Airlines, was forced into an emergency landing in Osaka on Monday night after the pilots contacted air traffic controllers about an alert relating to an issue with the aircraft’s pressurization system. Oxygen masks were deployed during the incident, with passengers sharing details of the harrowing experience online. “My legs are still shaking. When you face life or death, everything else feels trivial,” one passenger wrote, according to the South China Morning Post. Another said they’d written a farewell note to their husband as the plane descended, Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reports. Another social media user described the descent as extreme, saying the “plane started plummeting violently” at about 7 p.m. local time. None of the 191 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737-800 were injured, according to reports. The Daily Beast has contacted Japan Airlines for comment.
Orlando Bloom, 48, shared an emotional update following his recent split with pop star Katy Perry, 40. The freshly single Pirate of the Caribbean shared two Buddhist quotes on Instagram, days after he and Perry called it quits. He first shared a post with a quote from Gautama Buddha, which read: “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.” He then posted a quote from Japanese Buddhist author Daisaku Ikeda’s book, For Today & Tomorrow: Daily Encouragement. “The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next,” it read. On Perry’s end, the singer was emotional as she addressed the crowd during the last show of the Australian leg of her “Lifetimes” tour in Adelaide Monday. “Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, teary-eyed. Bloom and Perry had been living apart ever since the singer began her world tour in April, a source told US Weekly. The pair first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, together.
Oliver Gibson, a retired NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 53. Born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, Gibson rose to prominence playing high school football, and was even named USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. He went on to play college football at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted by the Steelers in 1995. He played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Steelers and five with the Bengals. Gibson then briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills before officially retiring in 2004. After retiring, Gibson returned to his hometown in 2014 to serve as head football coach at his former high school. Several of Gibson’s former teammates, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals tight end Oscar McBride, who played with Gibson at Notre Dame, shared the news of his death on social media. Gibson’s cause of death has not been revealed.
Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has just dished on all her cosmetic procedures after a British doctor speculated about the plastic surgeries she may have undergone. To mark the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cast member’s 41st birthday, London medical professional Jonny Betteridge posted to Instagram a clip where he compared photos roughly 15 years apart to show “just how much she’s changed,” reeling off a list of likely surgeries that included a brow lift, eyelid enhancements, nose job, lip filler, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant. Khloé was quick to set the record straight in the comments section, writing that she’s “always been very open in the past” and that she has, to date, had a nose job, laser hair removal, botox and sculptra, laser skin tightening, “salmon sperm” facials and threads placed underneath her chin and neck, in addition to losing roughly 80 pounds. “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” she added. Khloé’s comment came after her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, separately revealed in TikTok comments specific details of her breast augmentation.
Donald Trump says he may have to feed Elon Musk to the “monster” the Tesla CEO helped create. The president was speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday when he was asked about his veiled threats to deport Musk following the South African tech tycoon’s renewed attacks against his spending proposals. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know, DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump replied, referring to the cost-cutting initiative headed up by Musk until two months ago. The president added “Elon is very upset” because the White House plans to abandon Joe Biden’s push for more electric cars on the road, before rambling on about how apparently, nobody wants to drive them anyway. “I want to have maybe gasoline, maybe electric, maybe a hybrid, maybe someday a hydrogen car,” he said, swiftly adding a few parting thoughts on the danger of these non-existent vehicles. “The hydrogen cars, when they blow up, it’s serious,” Trump reflected. “They find you five blocks away. It’s not good.”