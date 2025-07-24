Kanye West Sex Assault Accuser Now ‘Afraid’ and in ‘Hiding’: Lawyer

Kanye West’s accuser is living in fear after filing claims of sexual assault against him, her lawyer has claimed.

A representative for Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant to the rapper, said she was scared and in hiding after bringing a formal complaint against her former boss last year.

At the time, she alleged she was stalked, harassed, and was wrongfully terminated, but earlier this year, she updated the claims to encompass allegations of sex trafficking, stalking, assault, and rape, the BBC reported.

West, who is often referred to as Ye, described the allegations as “fantasy fiction” in his denial of the claims.

The Daily Beast has made efforts to contact representatives of both West and Pisciotta while the case is due to return to civil court in August.

Speaking to the BBC, Pisciotta’s representative Arick Fudali said she is “just sort of sitting around and hiding—letting this lawsuit play out.”

She first became an assistant to the I Wonder singer in 2021.

On July 10, Pisciotta, 36, updated her claims, alleging she had been a victim of “swatting,” the practice of encouraging law enforcement visits to premises using false allegations of wrongdoing.

In the updated claims, obtained by Variety, Pisciotta is reported to have also alleged that West “orally raped her without her consent.”

“It’s really sad—she’s gone through a lot,” Fudali continued. “She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West.”

In the updated claim, Pisciotta alleged she had been “bombarded with unwanted, harassing, and alarming” police attendances.

Speaking on the outlet’s Fame Under Fire Podcast, Fudali said his client had received calls warning her not to pursue the case, and that her home in Florida was subject to an armed raid by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s department, who had received a report that she had killed her mother.

A spokesperson for West previously told USA Today, “Lauren Pisciotta’s amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced. Each new revision contradicts the others.”

They added, “We stand ready to annihilate Ms Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury—an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming.”

