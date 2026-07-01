Trump Nemesis Claims Jimmy Fallon ‘Banned’ Her From ‘Tonight Show’

Kathy Griffin has claimed that she is banned from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, slating the late-night host for his choice of guests, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

“I have not done the Jimmy Fallon show since it was on at 12:30 Eastern and Pacific, so I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show, or inappropriate, or too controversial,” Griffin said on her YouTube chat series, Talk Your Head Off.

Kathy Griffin called out Jimmy Fallon for allegedly banning her from his late-night show. Kathy Griffin/ YouTube

“I don’t even know. When you’re banned from a show—and if you guys know me, I’m banned from most of them. You’re welcome, America and Indonesia. They don’t usually tell you you’re banned. They just can’t seem to find room for you.”

Griffin, 65, has previously claimed to have been banned from other talk shows, such as The View.

The comedian and Trump nemesis went on to criticize Fallon, 51, for having controversial Irish fighter McGregor, 37, on his show in June. In 2024, McGregor was found liable for sexual assault following a civil trial and was ordered to pay his accuser, Nikita Hand, nearly €250,000 ($284,000) in damages.

Fallon welcomed McGregor onto his show on June 16, prompting fierce criticism from the likes of actress Christina Ricci. Ricci posted about the appearance on Instagram, reposting a viral statement on her story. “Why the ABSOLUTE F--- is this piece of human garbage being given a platform on Jimmy Fallon’s show?” reads the post.

Jimmy Fallon was widely criticized for having UFC fighter Conor McGregor on his show. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Griffin cited Ricci’s criticisms of Fallon, saying on her YouTube channel, “I do think it was a bad call for him to have ... Conor McGregor on. I think the Fallon folks made a mistake by having Conor McGregor on. I think it sends yet another message to women and marginalized folks everywhere that we’re not equal and you can do anything to us, and the perpetrators are still going to be out there being glorified.”

The comedian went on to refer to Fallon having President Donald Trump on his show in the lead-up to the 2016 election. “That didn’t sit well with me,” said Griffin, a sworn Trump nemesis who courted controversy when she posted a photograph of herself with a mock decapitated head of Trump in 2017.

Griffin slammed Fallon for having Trump on his show back in 2016. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Griffin ended the segment with a message for Fallon.

“I think it’s time we kind of make up our minds about who we’re going to cancel it and who we’re not. Take it from the most canceled celebrity in history—look it up. As the kids say, do better.”

She later posted the clip of her rant on Instagram, calling out the late-night host directly in the caption. “Fallon, what kind of message are we sending here?! AND can we PLEASE save canceling people for the ones who actually deserve it?”