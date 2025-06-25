No one looks like a Bratz doll in real life. Well, no one, except maybe Kim Kardashian, which is why the internet thinks her casting as the film’s villain is just, *muah,* perfection.

After a long and competitive bidding battle, Amazon MGM Studios announced that they snagged the rights to the new live-action film revolving around Bratz, the popular line of fashion dolls who have been subject of controversy for their so-called “sexiness” and mature look.

Many of the details are currently under wraps surrounding the film, which will be co-written by Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick, known for their work on the 2025 horror film The Plague.

Given the financial success of 2023’s Barbie movie, which earned $1.45 billion worldwide, it’s fair to assume that the goal to recreate that same success with Bratz.

When the Bratz first hit the toy markets in 2001, it, ironically enough, emerged as one of the main competitors to Mattel’s Barbie doll.

Unlike Barbie’s blonde hair and more conservative dress style, the Bratz dolls embraced diversity and had an eye-catching design: big lips, eyes, and the kind of fashion sense that would fit right in with a modern-day Instagram baddie.

It’s easy, then, to see why people on X are hyped over Kardashian’s casting.

kim was literally made for this role😭 it’s actually genius! — domiii ☆ (@horejsiii) June 25, 2025

Another person thought her casting was very on brand for the Y2K era, a slang term to refer to the year 2000.

Kim as a Bratz villain is the most Y2K thing that could ever happen😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cP8OIZlTgp — lucash (@justlucash) June 25, 2025

Kardashian might have even manifested her involvement in the live-action Bratz film. In 2023, she posted a photo of herself dressed like one of the dolls for Halloween, with the caption: “BRATZ DOLLZ.”

However, not everyone is pleased to see her involvement in the franchise. Despite having roles in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate and the upcoming legal procedural All’s Fair, some people don’t believe she has any acting chops to pull a movie like this off.

upset at kim k producing & acting in the new bratz movie, but i fear it makes sense with their recent doll lines and promotion pic.twitter.com/SPVFAponEz — rachel ✮ (@daroachel) June 25, 2025

Oh boy, this is gonna suck big time, but I could be wrong even it is a live-action Bratz movie with Kim freaking Kardashian (who is a terrible actress).https://t.co/Yg97KbpkIV — AnimationDude2003 (@LooneyCartoon) June 25, 2025

A new bratz live action movie in the works but Kim Kardashian is gonna play the villain🫥 pic.twitter.com/jx61dAIKoO https://t.co/mx26s6Vt8l — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) June 25, 2025

This isn’t the first time there’s been a Bratz movie in development. Never forget the classic moment in the 2007 reality series Hey, Paula, when Paula Abdul found out she had been fired as an executive producer and choreographer for a planned adaptation of the dolls.

