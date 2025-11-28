Kim Kardashian Stunned to Learn Her Brain Has ‘Low Activity’

Kim Kardashian’s brain is pretty quiet.

According to the actress and reality TV star’s doctor in the latest episode of The Kardashians, a portion of her brain has “low activity,” as evidenced by brain scans he shows her.

Dr. Daniel Amen, known for using brain-scanning technology for his patients, including other Kardashians, told Kim, “The front part of your brain is less active than it should be.”

“With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress, and that’s not good for you, especially as you’re studying and you’re getting ready to take the boards,” he also said, as the star was preparing to take the bar exam at the time of filming.

The doctor praised the images of the star’s “beautiful” brain, which he said showed she’s “not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed,” and is “extraordinary in being positive,” indicating to him that she is unlikely to face Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

Kardashian was proud, but then questioned why there were “holes” in her brain image.

That’s when Dr. Amen told her the holes “mean low activity.”

Kardashian reacted, “That just can’t be,” Kardashian said, responding to the news, adding that she’s “not accepting” that interpretation because “It just can’t be.”

“The bar is in two months. I have the Met Gala. I have my robbery trial coming up,” Kardashian said, so “I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s--t to do this summer.”

“Chronic stress” was the culprit, the doctor explained. At the time, Kardashian was dealing with the fallout of ex-husband Kanye West’s public outbursts. She and West were married from 2014 to 2021 and share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Elsewhere in the series, Kardashian reveals her frustration with West, saying she felt “pretty tested” by her ex. “People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

"All’s Fair” was renewed for a second season by Hulu just three weeks after it premiered. Ser Baffo/Disney

Last week’s episode showed the moments after the star learned she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

“They called me today, and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, ‘It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.’”

While Kardashian ultimately did not pass the bar (which she blames ChatGPT for), she did have a win after playing a lawyer on TV for Hulu’s All’s Fair. Kardashian was worried about whether or not she’d be a “good actress” in the series.