Industry News

Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL50’ Appearance Is Angering Comedy Fans

TINY HANDS

Did they forget that she was one of the best hosts of the last few years?

Kevin Fallon
Kevin Fallon 

Senior Editor, Obsessed

Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian during the Lawrence Welk sketch
NBC/Theo Wargo/NBC
Kevin Fallon

Kevin Fallon

Senior Editor, Obsessed

kpfallon

kevin.fallon@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
CelebrityOne of Biggest ‘SNL’ Stars Declined 50th Anniversary Invite
Amethyst Martinez
CelebrityTina Fey and Amy Poehler Confront Ryan Reynolds About Blake Lively Drama at SNL50
Michael Boyle
CelebrityAll the Huge Celebrity Cameos in SNL50 Anniversary Special
Matt Wilstein
Recaps‘The White Lotus’ Premiere: Are Those Brothers Going to Bang?!
Kevin Fallon