Kimmel Escalates Trump Feud With New Melania Jab

Jimmy Kimmel and Melania Trump aren’t about to patch things up anytime soon.

The late-night host is continuing to fuel his feud with the first lady, which began after she condemned Kimmel in a social media rant last Monday. In a rare move, Melania, 56, called Kimmel, 58, a “coward” in the wake of the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Kimmel caught the attention of the administration for his parody of the event days prior, in which he said Melania has the “glow of an expectant widow.”

Both Melania and President Trump called on Kimmel’s network to fire him.

Kimmel, however, has not backed down. On Monday night’s episode, the ABC host elicited big laughs from his audience as he roasted the president for a late-night social media posting spree. Amongst his many bizarre Truth Social posts, Trump shared a picture of his wife smiling, surrounded by several top administration officials. The picture included no context or caption.

Trump shared a picture of Melania smiling. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“At 11:04, he posted this even more unbelievable picture of Melania smiling, which is... I don’t know the last time we saw that,” mocked Kimmel.

Later in his monologue, he came for the first lady again. Kimmel played footage of the 79-year-old president revealing that his wife doesn’t appreciate his dance moves. “She says it’s so unpresidential,” Trump told a crowd at an event in The Villages, Florida. “And she hates when I dance.”

President Donald Trump said his wife "hates" when he dances. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Melania hates when you do things. No way!” Kimmel retorted. “I can’t believe it. What a buzzkill. Why would she hate that? It’s so much fun. He’s just trying to have fun.”

When approached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast, “Nobody in their right mind wants to watch or listen to Jimmy Kimmel who is a talentless hack with failing ratings.”

There’s no love lost between the Trumps and Kimmel.

After the WHCD, the first lady issued a statement saying, “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump called Jimmy Kimmel a "coward." Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

The late-night host responded to their demands to have him fired by addressing the first lady directly, saying on April 28, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, “Nobody in their right mind wants to watch or listen to Jimmy Kimmel who is a talentless hack with failing ratings.”