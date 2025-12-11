Kimmel Goes Nuclear on Trump’s Health: ‘Something Is Wrong’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel came after Donald Trump’s physical health, roasting the president’s lengthy defense to speculation that his health is in decline.

Trump, 79, has been scrutinized, out of concern for the well-being of the world’s most powerful man, for signs of illness, from slowed speech to bandages on his right hand.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live acknowledged the speculation and Trump’s unhinged responses—in his monologue, saying, “Our president appears to be deeply unwell, even for him.”

Jimmy Kimmel displayed a screenshot of Trump's rambling message to the people and publications questioning his health. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The comedian then displayed Trump’s 488-word rant on his social media platform Truth Platform, calling it “twice as long as the Gettysburg Address,” which ran to 272 words.

Kimmel then addressed Trump’s boast that he received a total of three cognitive exams. “Let me tell you what that means,” the host told his audience. “That means he passed the first two, and they were like ‘this can’t be right.’ Let’s give him one more.”

Trump claimed he “aced” all these tests. But Kimmel doesn’t buy it.

President Donald Trump said he's had three medical tests and is in good health, writing in a statement, "I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country." Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Something is wrong here,” he said. “The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he’s covering with Maybelline. And we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?”

Trump refuted all claims of health issues, saying he received “perfect marks.”

“I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," he insisted.