Kimmel’s Show Reveals the Truth About Trump’s Cognitive Exam

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host knows the reality behind Donald Trump’s many cognitive exams.

The 80-year-old president has taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, an examination which screens for signs of dementia, four times. He has bragged about obtaining a perfect score on each.

Colman Domingo, guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, managed to mock both the president’s cognitive abilities and trillionaire Elon Musk’s hysteria over The Odyssey.

“Elon Musk is planning to create what he calls a ‘historically accurate’ version of The Odyssey using his Grok AI,” Domingo explained.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" roasted both Elon Musk and President Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Of course, this is all because Elon and his musketeers are upset over the diversity casting of The Odyssey. And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made-the-f--k-up,” he said.

“I mean, The Odyssey is fiction, you know, like The Hunger Games or the president’s cognitive exams,” the actor quipped.

Donald Trump has taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test four times. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Trump’s last cognitive test was administered in May. The president claimed he scored “a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,’” according to a Truth Social rant he posted a little after midnight on May 31.

“In fact,” he wrote, “This is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row,” he wrote.

Actor Colman Domingo questioned the reality of Trump's cognitive exams. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Domingo, like several late-night hosts, remains skeptical of these claims.

The Euphoria actor went on to roast Musk, who has led a brigade of right-wing critics up in arms about Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster. The Tesla boss has released a frenzy of posts before and after the release of The Odyssey, critiquing the “historical accuracy” and casting choices in Nolan’s adaptation of the Greek classic.

As the film storms its way to box-office success, Musk has vowed to remake his own “full-length” version using his AI tool.

Domingo suggested that it may be time to give Musk “a little compassion.”

Lupita Nyong’o plays Helen of Troy in Nolan’s remake. Right-wing commentators have critiqued the casting, receiving intense backlash in return. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“This is a tough time for him. Helen of Troy is a beautiful Black woman,” said the actor, referring to the casting of Lupita Nyong’o. “And this week, Jimmy Kimmel is a beautiful Black man.”