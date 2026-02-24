Kimmel Hits Trump for Using Him in Fundraising Email

Jimmy Kimmel has some questions for Donald Trump after discovering the president used his name to beg supporters for donations.

Trump wrote a rambling email to followers on his “MAGA Blitz” list Thursday. Bizarrely, the message was squarely focused on Kimmel, the late-night host who Trump has aggressively targeted during his second term in office. The email called Kimmel a “ratings-starved hack,” and told followers that the anchor is “trying to mock YOU and our movement.”

Trump sent a bizarre memo to followers, calling Jimmy Kimmel a "ratings-starved hack." YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“The poor guy just LOVES to have my name in his mouth. Because he knows that without Trump, HE’D HAVE NO CAREER AT ALL,” the message read.

But the rant built up to a greater message from the president: “I want to send a message so loud it shakes the foundations of Hollywood,” he wrote, saying he needs “millions of MAGA Patriots to step up today and show Jimmy Kimmel that his words have NOTHING on MAGA.”

The late-night host seemed unperturbed by the president’s latest jabs. Instead, he hit back. “‘He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country,’” Kimmel read, responding, “Yeah, he does.”

President Donald Trump ended his email to his supporters with a call to action against Jimmy Kimmel. Archive of Political Emails

Kimmel preemptively mocked the president’s State of the Union address, which he will deliver Tuesday evening.

“Oh, by the way, we will have a special show tomorrow night to laugh at all the stupid things he says at that MAGA State of the Union,” Kimmel said. “But I digress…“

The host questioned the “MAGA Rally Blitz” that Trump continuously referred to in his fundraising email, saying, “Well, that is tempting. We could be part of his MAGA Rally Blitz.”

“What even is that?” he said, laughing in disbelief.

Kimmel was skeptical of the president’s fundraising bid that concluded the email, offering supporters “exclusive” 2026 MAGA membership for a fee.

“Why is the president in his second term even sending fundraising emails?” Kimmel asked. “Maybe he needs it to pay all the big, beautiful tariffs he has to give back now?”

The president’s obsession with Kimmel is hardly new. But the ABC host hasn’t held back, coming for Trump on everything from his association with Jeffrey Epstein to his response to the tragic deaths in Minnesota.