Jimmy Kimmel Host Unloads on Trump Goon: ‘Who the F***’ Are You?!’

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host, Tiffany Haddish, is getting her first tastes of what it’s like to go to war with Donald Trump’s White House.

Much like Kimmel himself, Haddish–who is one of several guest stars taking the reins of the late-night show this summer–has found herself in a war of words with President Donald Trump’s goons.

“The president is very focused on issues that matter right now. And apparently I’m one of them. I got a shout-out from the White House today. For real, y’all. For real,” Haddish, 46, began.

“They issued an official statement about this joke I made last night,” she explained.

On Tuesday, the comedian roasted the president for his interference in the FIFA World Cup to help Team USA.

The 80-year-old president personally intervened in the FIFA World Cup. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters

“It seems like everything Trump touches dies, which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f---ed up,” Haddish joked on Tuesday.

“So anyway, some little snitch at USA Today asked the White House to comment on that joke, and a spokesman named Davis Ingle said, ‘Who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?’”

Ingle, 32, has been the White House spokesperson since January 2025 and previously spent several years interning for members of Congress, including former Senator and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He graduated with a degree in communications from Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president.

“Who am I? Huh? Huh? I’m the b---h you walk past to get to your coach-seat motherf---er! Who am I? Who am I? I’m a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. That’s who,” Haddish fired back, displaying her May 2026 cover for the magazine.

Tiffany Haddish said, “The president is very focused on issues that matter right now. And apparently I’m one of them.” Kylie Cooper/File Photo via Reuters

“Who am I? Who the f--- is Davis Ingle? Huh? Who is that? Is that a new character on Little House on the Prairie?” she continued. “But your a-- is in the White House. You’re in the wrong house.”

“The White House is mad at me, y’all. This is the day that I finally become Jimmy Kimmel!” Haddish added. “I do got one question, though: if the president pulls me off the air, do I still get paid for the whole week?”

Jimmy Kimmel is a fierce critic of Donald Trump. The president, in turn, has demanded that ABC fires the host. Courtesy ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel has been a consistent target of MAGA furor during Trump’s second term. The ABC host was infamously pulled off the air in September 2025 after making a remark about assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Trump and his wife, Melania, issued renewed calls to cancel Kimmel entirely after the TV host joked that the first lady has the “glow of an expectant widow,” but his bosses at Disney have stood by him.