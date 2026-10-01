Kimmel Reveals Sign Trump Has Never Been More ‘Crooked’

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a new kind of “crooked” in Donald Trump—his posture.

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing the federal government to use the term “super intelligence,” or SI, instead of artificial intelligence, or AI. The announcement came after tech executives met with Trump at the White House to discuss the future of the technology.

“Today we’ve changed the name officially to SI. OK? SI instead of AI. You know what that means? Super intelligence,” Trump told reporters after the lunch.

Trump's left leg bent inward, and his right arched back. WUTangKids/X

Kimmel seized on the announcement during his show, mocking both the name change and the 80-year-old’s appearance as he delivered it.

“In Washington, President Joe Renameth is, for reasons unknown to anyone other than him, boasting about his soon-to-be-failed attempt to rename AI SI. He wants artificial intelligence to become super intelligence,” Kimmel said.

He then drew the audience’s attention to one particularly weird aspect of the announcement.

“Look at how weirdly he stands while he does this,” Kimmel said, before cutting to a clip of Trump’s announcement posted by his loyal aide Margo Martin.

In the video, Trump is seen with his leg looking limp and his knee bending inward as he announced that AI will now be known as SI.

Trump hosted tech CEO's at the White House and told them to police themselves. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Even his posture is crooked. Everything about him,” Kimmel quipped after showing the clip.

Trump’s walk has drawn scrutiny before. Earlier this week, the Irish Star reported that he appeared “unusually” unsteady and was “throwing his left leg forward.”

Similar footage emerged during a golf outing with former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy in Virginia last August, when Trump appeared to drag his right leg and walk slowly. Reviewing the video, MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas said: “He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line.”

Following the meeting with tech leaders, which included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, xAI founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Trump posted his “White House Accord on Super Intelligence” on Truth Social.

The accord promoting 'Super Intelligence' contained a basic error. Truth Social

But the document contains what is likely a human-made mistake beneath his own signature—his title reads “President of the Unites States.”

“Could there ever be a better metaphor for this presidency than misspelling United States on a document about super intelligence?” Kimmel joked.

“There’s nothing these people can’t screw up.”