Trump, 80, Launches ‘Super Intelligence’ Crusade With Embarrassing Mistake

Donald Trump made an embarrassing error as he launched his grand new “Super Intelligence” AI pact with the world’s biggest tech bosses.

The president unveiled the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence” on Tuesday after bringing some of the world’s most powerful tech figures together in Washington.

It came as Trump formally pushed his campaign to replace the term artificial intelligence with “super intelligence,” or “SI,” insisting after the summit that the change was now official.

But the document Trump posted on Truth Social to announce the accord contains what is likely a human-made mistake beneath his own signature—his title reads “President of the Unites States.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, xAI founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also signed the document.

Truth Social

The accord promoting 'Super Intelligence' contained a basic error. Truth Social

The companies have agreed to safeguards for frontier AI models, including internal monitoring, dedicated oversight teams, independent external audits and board-level scrutiny. The companies will also meet regularly to develop safety standards, leaving open the possibility that its provisions could eventually become law.

Trump called the voluntary pact “morally binding” and compared it to a constitution, while arguing that the industry could largely police itself.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, SpacexAI Founder and CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and CEO of AMD Lisa Su attended a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president had spent weeks railing against tougher controls on the technology, and declared that the only AI guardrail needed was a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT,” while attacking those raising safety concerns as “Traitors.”

Trump has also enthusiastically championed the vast data centers needed to power AI, despite growing opposition over their electricity and water consumption.

His own Truth Social followers have pushed back against the developments, with criticism of his position outnumbering supportive replies by nearly four to one in one analysis.

The White House has also been divided over how aggressively to regulate the rapidly developing technology, with many of AI’s own creators warning of possible negative consequences.