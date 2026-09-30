Trump, 80, Sparks Alarm With Twisted Body Part

President Donald Trump’s wonky left leg has sparked alarm.

The 80-year-old spoke with reporters after a luncheon with tech executives at the White House on Tuesday. A video posted by his loyal aide Margo Martin captured his strange stance, with his leg looking limp and his knee bending inward.

“HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMEONE STAND LIKE THIS BEFORE,” wrote one concerned party on X, adding, “I’d seriously love to hear from some medical expert. Is this a sign that he has hurt his leg or is it somehow a sign of cognitive decline.”

Trump's left leg bent inward, and his right arched back. Margo Martin/X

Another person suggested that Trump, whose right hand was also slathered in makeup, might be wearing a leg brace. “He has had a leg brace on that one leg for a while. It’s just way more obvious than usual here,” they claimed.

Indeed, commentators and media outlets have noted Trump’s strange walk in the past. Earlier this week, the Irish Star reported that he had been “throwing his left leg forward” and that the president had been “unusually” unsteady on his feet.

The problem goes back even further. It was apparent when he played golf with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia in August last year.

Trump and tech leaders at the White House driveway following a luncheon. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump was seen walking alongside Roger with apparent difficulty, as he appeared to drag his right leg behind him and move sluggishly. “He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch said, reviewing the video.

It comes as the president appeared to struggle to stay awake during his own Oval Office event on Monday. The president was slumped behind the Resolute Desk during his afternoon announcement of a new $15 billion steel plant being built in eastern Iowa.

Trump was mocked because just moments earlier he resurrected his nickname for his predecessor, “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, is frequently seen with dark bruises on his hands, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.

He and the White House maintain that everything is fine, but more than 30 doctors signed a letter earlier this year warning about Trump’s “rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline.”

They warned that he’s “mentally unfit” and must be removed from office “with the greatest urgency” amid the escalating tension around the world.

They ominously noted that the U.S. has more than 5,000 nuclear warheads at the ready to launch on Trump’s order, and no one now has the authority to stop him.