Kimmel Trolls ‘Technically Alive’ McConnell With His Own Hospital Photo

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done mocking Mitch McConnell.

On Monday, the ailing senator’s office released a photograph of McConnell, 84, in a sterile bed with his wife, Elaine Chao, at his side. Kimmel continued trolling McConnell for the mystery surrounding his health status—this time on Instagram, sharing the photo on Instagram with his face photoshopped over Chao’s.

“For those asking, Mitch and I are feeling better, stronger, sexier and still technically alive every day!” Kimmel’s caption read.

Jimmy Kimmel photoshopped his face over Mitch McConnell's wife's in an Instagram post. Instagram/@jimmykimmel

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 under unclear circumstances, and subsequent updates from his office have yielded little information.

McConnell's office released a nearly identical photo to the one from June on Monday. Office of Mitch McConnell

The senator has missed 38 votes on the Senate floor and “is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office,” a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician read. The lack of transparency has led to widespread speculation that McConnell’s office is trying to cover up his death. Monday’s announcement revealed that McConnell won’t be able to attend Kentucky’s annual Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday.

“I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year,” McConnell’s statement said.

Jimmy Kimmel photoshopped his face onto Mitch McConnell's after McConnell's office released its first health update for the senator. Instagram/@jimmykimmel

Kimmel also mocked the senator on Instagram in June after his first health update, which included a near-identical photograph of McConnell and his wife and minimal details about his condition.

“I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion,” the initial update said. “I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

Kimmel photoshopped his face onto McConnell’s in that post, and captioned it, “For those who’ve been asking, I’m feeling great.”