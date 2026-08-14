Kimmel’s Show Exposes Trump’s ‘Total Control’ Problem

Jimmy Kimmel Live’s guest host Anthony Anderson exposed the issue with Donald Trump’s latest claim about the war in Iran.

On Thursday night, comedian and Black-ish star Anderson used his final monologue as a rotating host on Kimmel’s show to make several jokes at the president’s expense, mocking things like Trump’s flawed plane escape and the departure of one of his favorite aides.

Trump’s lie about the Strait of Hormuz provided more material for Anderson to close out the week.

Trump falsely claimed that the U.S. has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz. Handout/U.S. Navy

The president claimed on Truth Social this week that the U.S. has “total control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

In an unhinged ramble, Trump, 80, wrote, “I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it. They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their ‘Leadership’ is uncertain, at best! They have No Money - Their country is ‘shot.’ All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer.” His post ended with the sign-off, “Praise be to Allah!”

Trump’s bizarre boasts proved false, as Anderson pointed out.

Kimmel's show called Trump a "greedy motherf---er." Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“It turns out that may not be true because today, Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is actually under their control,” he said. “And ‘the baseless claims made by the United States are nothing more than lies and falsehoods,’” continued the host, reading from a statement from Iran.

Anderson quickly ripped apart “greedy motherf---er” Trump, saying, “Now, at this point, I don’t know who to believe: the authoritarian psychopaths or the Iranians.”

Trump’s brags about Iran have been repeatedly fact-checked and dismissed. Even Fox News has shredded his latest allegation to bits, with host Bret Baier explaining that traffic of oil and supplies through the strait remains constricted.