Larry David Teams With the Obamas for New HBO Comedy Series

Larry David is heading back to HBO—only this time, with the Obamas in tow.

The 78-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star and comedy legend just signed a deal with the streaming platform to create a six-episode comedy series about American history.

David will co-write the show with Jeff Schaffer and executive produce it alongside Higher Ground, a production company founded by former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

According to the official logline, the show’s premise is as follows: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called.”

Although this will be the Obamas’ first time working with HBO in an executive producer capacity, Higher Ground Production already has multiple films and TV shows, as well as podcasts, under its belt. One of their more recent projects is sports documentary, Starting 5, which follows five NBA players during the 2023-2024 basketball season. It premiered on Netflix last fall.

In a statement to Variety about the project, Obama said: “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

This show marks David’s return to HBO after Curb wrapped its run over a year ago. Apparently, David planned on taking a break from the industry, only to realize that television was where he truly belonged.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party,” David joked. “After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Although there isn’t a set release date for the series, it is expected to premiere in 2026, arriving just in time for America’s 250th birthday. As for the historical figures David will play in the show, let’s say, at least according to Schaffer, they won’t be anyone you would find in a textbook.

“The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing.”