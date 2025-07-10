Americans (and Canadians) finally have a reason to “twist and shout” today: Sir Paul McCartney is going on tour.

The legendary Beatles member, who turned 83 in June, just dropped the news of his first North American tour in over three years, and he’s hitting stadiums big enough to fit both your dad’s vinyl collection and your entire friend group.

Titled Got Back Tour - 2025, the musician will begin on Sep. 29 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, then head to 19 other US and Canadian cities, including: Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton, Ontario.

In 2022, McCartney traveled across North America for his Got Back tour, which followed the release of his documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back. The series delved into the band’s creative process during the making of their final album, Let It Be, and is currently available to stream on Disney+.

This tour will essentially act as an extension of the previous Got Back tour; however, this time, McCartney will headline in significantly larger venues, as well as play his first-ever dates in Albuquerque and Palm Springs.

Earlier in the week, the music legend hinted at a new tour when he posted a photo of two guitar picks to his Instagram story that read: “Paul McCartney” and “Got Back 2025.”

Paul McCartney has seemingly announced a new tour in 2025 via social media: pic.twitter.com/Pjn0ESvxGC — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) July 9, 2025

This morning, he made it official, posting a promotional image along with the tour dates and a link to purchase tickets across his social media platforms.

Fans were immediately overjoyed, posting the news about the tour on social media, celebrating the chance to see the star live in concert.

The world if Paul McCartney tours anywhere near me pic.twitter.com/538QylPjbd — John Lennonceler (@Fab408081518202) July 10, 2025

On X, a fan posted a Gif of dolphins jumping out of the water with rainbows shining down on them, along with the caption: “The world if Paul McCartney tours anywhere near me.”

Another person posted a painting of Paul Revere, comparing themselves letting their friends know about the tour to the American who let everyone know “the British are coming” during the revolution.

How it feels telling everyone Paul McCartney is touring 2025 pic.twitter.com/1sXhI4TqAx — Natalie (@Paulsbaefy69) July 9, 2025

“I’m gonna see Paul McCartney in concert,” an X user wrote, seemingly shocked at their good fortune.

I’m gonna see Paul McCartney in concert pic.twitter.com/LjnaLcyEz8 — Маделейн . (@normalmadeline) July 10, 2025