The Beatles biopics just announced the actors cast to play the Fab Four, and people aren’t quite ready to “Let It Be.”

Last year, Sony Pictures dropped the news that Sam Mendes would direct four different but intertwining biopics about the rise of the Beatles, one movie for each band member: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. After a year-long search, the cast for The Beatles biopics has finally “Come Together.”

Paul Mescal (Normal People) will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) will play John Lennon, Joseph Quinn (A Quiet Place) will play George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) will play Ringo Starr.

Together, these four men represent the best and the most in-demand talent that the UK and Ireland have to offer, each rising to the status of “internet boyfriend” in recent years due to their performances in hugely successful films. But this time, the internet seems less willing to shower their praise on the boys, uncertain over whether they really make sense for a Beatles biopic.

Some Beatles fans are angry that the film went with stereotypically “hot” famous actors rather than casting unknown actors who look more like the band members.

let me just put it side by side for all of u beatles fans and non beatles fans so you all can see how truly horrendous this casting is pic.twitter.com/L7RhSMdT9r — robbie (@cloudharrisonn) April 1, 2025

“I love how this casting feels like they were like ‘get every vaguely different sounding It-guy,‘” one person wrote on X.

“so they just want to use some hot boys instead of actors that look similar 😭,” another user chimed in.

still hung up on the beatles casting… pic.twitter.com/68s0exIpLL — lio (@lanashotspot) April 1, 2025

Meanwhile, other Beatles fans are drawing a blank over the cast list, unfamiliar with the men’s work or why they seem so famous. A classic case of Boomers mad that they don’t who actors are, but they happen to be the most famous It Boy actors to Gen Z.

man idk about the beatles casting cause i don't know them nor gaf like that but maybe they got casted cause they're good actors kinda pic.twitter.com/gMaa1lVkDm — ؘ (@mescalist) April 1, 2025

Although it’s not uncommon for people who were angry over a casting announcement to change their mind later when the biopic finally comes out (remember Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown?), the fervor that The Beatles inspires, along with the novelty of having a film for every band member, means that the attention and criticism will likely intensify in the lead-up to the release of the biopics.

Although The Beatles like to claim that “All You Need Is Love,” it turns out, for biopics, all you need is good casting.