Theater

Paul Mescal Triumphs in a Stunning ‘Streetcar Named Desire’

KINDNESS OF STRANGERS

This is the hottest theater ticket in New York, and deserves to be—Mescal really is that good.

Tim Teeman
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Paul Mescal with the cast.
Julieta Cervantes
Tim Teeman

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

TimTeeman

tim.teeman@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Politics‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandMAGA Slaps Back at Trump After He Attacks Their House Hero
Sean Craig
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins